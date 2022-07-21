Heading 3
Ranbir-Vaani's Shamshera promotion style
Shefali Fernandes
JULY 22, 2022
ENTERTAINMENT
Photo: Vaani Kapoor Instagram
Vaani looked stunning as she donned an olive green ruffled saree and Ranbir wore a short black velvet kurta featuring a ribbed pattern
A stylish duo
Photo: Pinkvilla
Vaani wore a shimmery dark copper-coloured ethnic wear and Ranbir wore a light brown coloured t-shirt with denims and a stylish jacket
Perfect combo
Photo: Pinkvilla
Ranbir looked dapper clad in a pastel green co-ord set, a perfect pick for a work trip
Comfort & class
Photo: Pinkvilla
Vaani looked beautiful as a ray of sunshine in her bright yellow coloured ethnic wear
Ray of sunshine
Photo: Vaani Kapoor Instagram
The actress looked like a diva in a bright yellow see-through saree as she stepped out for Shamshera promotions
Bright & just right
Photo: Vaani Kapoor Instagram
Vaani looked super hot in a black dress while Ranbir looked dapper in a rusted suit
Too hot to handle
Photo: Vaani Kapoor Instagram
Vaani sported a silver corset and complementing it were a pair of light pink trousers with wide legs
Corset fashion trend
Photo: Vaani Kapoor Instagram
The actor wore a printed shirt along with a black t-shirt and added a pair of white trousers. Vaani wore a shimmery pink cut-out dress
Hotness overloaded
Ranbir is dressed up in a casual white vest and black trousers, and Vaani wore a bodysuit featuring mirror embellishments
Flaunting their chemistry
Photo: Vaani Kapoor Instagram
Photo: Vaani Kapoor Instagram
Vaani wore all-black ethnic designer couture which she donned to the trailer launch event of Shamshera
All-black
