Heading 3

Ranbir-Vaani's Shamshera promotion style

Shefali Fernandes

JULY 22, 2022

ENTERTAINMENT

Photo: Vaani Kapoor Instagram

Vaani looked stunning as she donned an olive green ruffled saree and Ranbir wore a short black velvet kurta featuring a ribbed pattern

A stylish duo

Photo: Pinkvilla

Vaani wore a shimmery dark copper-coloured ethnic wear and Ranbir wore a light brown coloured t-shirt with denims and a stylish jacket

Perfect combo

Photo: Pinkvilla

Ranbir looked dapper clad in a pastel green co-ord set, a perfect pick for a work trip

Comfort & class

Photo: Pinkvilla

Vaani looked beautiful as a ray of sunshine in her bright yellow coloured ethnic wear

Ray of sunshine

Photo: Vaani Kapoor Instagram

The actress looked like a diva in a bright yellow see-through saree as she stepped out for Shamshera promotions

Bright & just right

Photo: Vaani Kapoor Instagram

Vaani looked super hot in a black dress while Ranbir looked dapper in a rusted suit

Too hot to handle

Photo: Vaani Kapoor Instagram

Vaani sported a silver corset and complementing it were a pair of light pink trousers with wide legs

Corset fashion trend

Photo: Vaani Kapoor Instagram

The actor wore a printed shirt along with a black t-shirt and added a pair of white trousers. Vaani wore a shimmery pink cut-out dress

Hotness overloaded

Ranbir is dressed up in a casual white vest and black trousers, and Vaani wore a bodysuit featuring mirror embellishments

Flaunting their chemistry

Photo: Vaani Kapoor Instagram

Photo: Vaani Kapoor Instagram

Vaani wore all-black ethnic designer couture which she donned to the trailer launch event of Shamshera

All-black

THANKS FOR READING
NEXT: Janhvi Kapoor’s love for blue

Click Here