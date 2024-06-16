Heading 3
Aditi Singh
Entertainment
JUNE 16, 2024
Randhir Kapoor’s Best Films To Watch
A Manmohan Desai directorial, starring Rekha, Shatrughan Sinha and Randhir Kapoor in lead roles
Raampur Ka Lakshman (1972)
Image: IMDB
Image: IMDB
A drama action romance starring Kapoor alongside Babita, and Heena Kausar in important roles
Jeet (1972)
An action-drama with a gripping plot starring Vinod Khanna, Randhir, Simi Garewal, Hema Malini and Ranjeet Bedi
Image: IMDB
Haath Ki Safai (1974)
The story of a wealthy brat Vijay who falls in love with a simple girl but the story takes an interesting turn when Vijay’s ex-girlfriend makes a comeback
Dil Diwana (1974)
Image: IMDB
A family drama filled with humorous situations and cute romance starring Tanuja and Randhir Kapoor in lead roles
Hamrahi (1974)
Image: IMDB
A riveting plot of drama and mystery starring Kapoor, Premnath and Rekha in lead roles
Dafaa 302 (1975)
Image: IMDB
A Prayag Raj directorial family action drama starring Randhir Kapoor, Danny Denzongpa and Neeta Mehta
Ponga Pandit (1975)
Image: IMDB
Shyam chooses the path of crime due to unemployment; until he meets Asha who changes his approach towards life. The film featured Randhir Kapoor and Rekha in lead roles
Kacha Chor (1977)
Image: IMDB
A Kapoor saga, starring different generations of Kapoors - Prithviraj Kapoor, Raj Kapoor and Randhir Kapoor along with Babita in lead roles
Kal Aaj Aur Kal (1971)
Image: IMDB
Jawani Diwani (1977)
Image: IMDB
Starring Jaya Bhaduri and Randhir Kapoor in important roles, this story revolves around family and romance
For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.
Click Here