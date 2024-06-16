Heading 3

Aditi Singh 

Entertainment

JUNE 16, 2024

Randhir Kapoor’s Best Films To Watch


A Manmohan Desai directorial, starring Rekha, Shatrughan Sinha and Randhir Kapoor in lead roles 

 Raampur Ka Lakshman (1972)

Image: IMDB

Image: IMDB

A drama action romance starring Kapoor alongside Babita, and Heena Kausar in important roles 

Jeet (1972)

An action-drama with a gripping plot starring Vinod Khanna, Randhir, Simi Garewal, Hema Malini and Ranjeet Bedi 

Image: IMDB

Haath Ki Safai (1974)

The story of a wealthy brat Vijay who falls in love with a simple girl but the story takes an interesting turn when Vijay’s ex-girlfriend makes a comeback

Dil Diwana (1974)

Image: IMDB

A family drama filled with humorous situations and cute romance starring Tanuja and Randhir Kapoor in lead roles 

 Hamrahi (1974)

Image: IMDB

A riveting plot of drama and mystery starring Kapoor, Premnath and Rekha in lead roles 

 Dafaa 302 (1975)

Image: IMDB

A Prayag Raj directorial family action drama starring Randhir Kapoor, Danny Denzongpa and Neeta Mehta 

Ponga Pandit (1975)

Image: IMDB

Shyam chooses the path of crime due to unemployment; until he meets Asha who changes his approach towards life. The film featured Randhir Kapoor and Rekha in lead roles 

Kacha Chor (1977)

Image: IMDB

A Kapoor saga, starring different generations of Kapoors - Prithviraj Kapoor, Raj Kapoor and Randhir Kapoor along with Babita in lead roles

Kal Aaj Aur Kal (1971)

Image: IMDB

Jawani Diwani (1977)

Image: IMDB

Starring Jaya Bhaduri and Randhir Kapoor in important roles, this story revolves around family and romance

For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.

Click Here