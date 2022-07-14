Heading 3

Ranveer and Deepika's US diaries

Photo: Ranveer Singh Instagram

Ranveer shared the photo in which he is seen kissing his wife Deepika as they enjoy the views of nature

Kiss of love

Photo: Ranveer Singh Instagram

Ranveer refers to his recent feature on Ranveer Vs Wild With Bear Grylls, as he captures a special moment of Deepika

Deepika Vs Wild

Photo: Ranveer Singh Instagram

In this picture, Ranveer and Deepika are seen strolling the streets for local cuisine

Strolling the streets

Photo: Ranveer Singh Instagram

Ranveer shared a fun selfie from the beach-side as he vacations with Deepika

All tanned

Photo: Ranveer Singh Instagram

Ranveer and Deepika shared a glimpse of their day out in the US as they showed their adventurous side by riding bicycles

Cycling through life

Photo: Ranveer Singh Instagram

Deepika is seen sitting in front of Ranveer with their beautifully lit dinner table as they enjoyed their romantic date

Dinner date

Photo: Ranveer Singh Instagram

The photo features beautiful scenic views and their footprints on the side of a beach

Footprints on the beach

Photo: Ranveer Singh Instagram

Deepika Padukone is seen smiling in this photo clicked by Ranveer as she enjoys the beauty of nature in the US

Hiking in the mountains

Ranveer and Deepika are seen sporting black face masks as they pose for a selfie whilst sharing a glimpse of their location

 Enjoying nature's bliss

Photo: Ranveer Singh Instagram

Photo: Ranveer Singh Instagram

This is a selfie that Ranveer Singh took as Deepika Padukone kissed him. The duo is seen seated at a beach as they enjoy the sunset

Couple goals

