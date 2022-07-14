Heading 3
Ranveer and Deepika's US diaries
Shefali Fernandes
JULY 14, 2022
ENTERTAINMENT
Photo: Ranveer Singh Instagram
Ranveer shared the photo in which he is seen kissing his wife Deepika as they enjoy the views of nature
Kiss of love
Photo: Ranveer Singh Instagram
Ranveer refers to his recent feature on Ranveer Vs Wild With Bear Grylls, as he captures a special moment of Deepika
Deepika Vs Wild
Photo: Ranveer Singh Instagram
In this picture, Ranveer and Deepika are seen strolling the streets for local cuisine
Strolling the streets
Photo: Ranveer Singh Instagram
Ranveer shared a fun selfie from the beach-side as he vacations with Deepika
All tanned
Photo: Ranveer Singh Instagram
Ranveer and Deepika shared a glimpse of their day out in the US as they showed their adventurous side by riding bicycles
Cycling through life
Photo: Ranveer Singh Instagram
Deepika is seen sitting in front of Ranveer with their beautifully lit dinner table as they enjoyed their romantic date
Dinner date
Photo: Ranveer Singh Instagram
The photo features beautiful scenic views and their footprints on the side of a beach
Footprints on the beach
Photo: Ranveer Singh Instagram
Deepika Padukone is seen smiling in this photo clicked by Ranveer as she enjoys the beauty of nature in the US
Hiking in the mountains
Ranveer and Deepika are seen sporting black face masks as they pose for a selfie whilst sharing a glimpse of their location
Enjoying nature's bliss
Photo: Ranveer Singh Instagram
Photo: Ranveer Singh Instagram
This is a selfie that Ranveer Singh took as Deepika Padukone kissed him. The duo is seen seated at a beach as they enjoy the sunset
Couple goals
