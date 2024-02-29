Heading 3

Priyanshi Shah

Entertainment

february 29, 2024

Ranveer-Deepika announce pregnancy

The couple took to their Instagram to share a cute post about expecting their first child, leaving fans shocked and excited

Ranveer-Deepika pregnancy post

Image source- deepikapadukone

The duo revealed the news with cute baby stickers and the expected month. The couple are expecting their baby around September 2024

Image source- deepikapadukone

Expected month

The couple expressed their emotions with folded hands and evil eye emojis

Image source- deepikapadukone

Post caption

The lovey-dovey couple first met on the sets of Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Ram Leela

 First meet

Image source- deepikapadukone

Apart from Ram Leela, the duo has worked together in many films like Padmaavat, Bajirao Mastani, and 83

 Work-together

Image source- deepikapadukone

Before getting married the couple dated each other for six years, and Deepika got her forever love at an unexpected time

 6 years of dating

Image source- ranveersingh

The Bollywood couple got married on November 14, 2018, at Lake Como, Italy in the presence of close friends and family

 Marriage date

Image source- deepikapadukone

Their on-screen love smoothly turned into off-screen love, making it a perfect fairy-tale romance

 On-screen to Off-screen love

Image source- deepikapadukone

The actress was last seen with Hrithik Roshan in Fighter and is all set to for her new film Kalki 2989 AD with Prabhas and Amitabh Bachchan, and Rohit Shetty’s Singham Again

 Deepika’s upcoming projects

Image source- deepikapadukone

Image source- ranveersingh

Ranveer Singh is soon going to start his preparation for the third franchise of the iconic film Don, Don 3 along with Kiara Advani

Ranveer’s upcoming projects

