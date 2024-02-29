Heading 3
Priyanshi Shah
Entertainment
february 29, 2024
Ranveer-Deepika announce pregnancy
The couple took to their Instagram to share a cute post about expecting their first child, leaving fans shocked and excited
Ranveer-Deepika pregnancy post
The duo revealed the news with cute baby stickers and the expected month. The couple are expecting their baby around September 2024
Expected month
The couple expressed their emotions with folded hands and evil eye emojis
Post caption
The lovey-dovey couple first met on the sets of Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Ram Leela
First meet
Apart from Ram Leela, the duo has worked together in many films like Padmaavat, Bajirao Mastani, and 83
Work-together
Before getting married the couple dated each other for six years, and Deepika got her forever love at an unexpected time
6 years of dating
The Bollywood couple got married on November 14, 2018, at Lake Como, Italy in the presence of close friends and family
Marriage date
Their on-screen love smoothly turned into off-screen love, making it a perfect fairy-tale romance
On-screen to Off-screen love
The actress was last seen with Hrithik Roshan in Fighter and is all set to for her new film Kalki 2989 AD with Prabhas and Amitabh Bachchan, and Rohit Shetty’s Singham Again
Deepika’s upcoming projects
Ranveer Singh is soon going to start his preparation for the third franchise of the iconic film Don, Don 3 along with Kiara Advani
Ranveer’s upcoming projects
