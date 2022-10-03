Ranveer-Deepika’s
cute moments
Lubna Khan
OCT 03, 2022
ENTERTAINMENT
Image: Ranveer Singh Instagram
Sun-kissed selfie
Ranveer Singh rang in his birthday with wifey Deepika Padukone in the US, and this picture from their trip has left us swooning
Image: Ranveer Singh Instagram
Sealed with a kiss
Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone’s love is all the colour that’s needed in the picture!
Image: Ranveer Singh Instagram
All smiles and happy vibes
Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone wished their fans on Diwali, and dropped this gorgeous picture on Instagram. The couple looks so much in love!
Image: Ranveer Singh Instagram
Bringing back the retro feel
Be it reel-life or real life, Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone’s chemistry is unmatched
Image: Errikos Andreou
Decked up royally
Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh look nothing less than royals in this stunning picture
Image: Deepika Padukone Instagram
Two peas in a pod
Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone look blissful and madly in love with each other. Deepika posted this picture on their wedding anniversary and wrote, “You complete me.”
Image: Errikos Andreou
Better together
Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone tied the knot in an intimate wedding at Lake Como in Italy in 2018, and their pictures were dream-like!
Image: Deepika Padukone Instagram
Goofy picture
Ranveer Singh- Deepika Padukone’s chemistry is off-the-charts, and we’re loving this cute, candid picture
Image: Ranveer Singh Instagram
Let’s get silly
What’s love without some playfulness? “Pac-Man eats the Dot!” wrote Ranveer, while sharing this cute reel
Image: Ranveer Singh Instagram
Pose on point for every picture? Not a
problem for them! Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone have an effortless chemistry and it’s visible in their pictures
Smoldering hot
Click Here
THANKS FOR READING
NEXT: Richa Chadha-Ali Fazal’s cute selfies