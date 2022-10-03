Ranveer-Deepika’s

Heading 3

Image: Ranveer Singh Instagram

Sun-kissed selfie

Ranveer Singh rang in his birthday with wifey Deepika Padukone in the US, and this picture from their trip has left us swooning

Image: Ranveer Singh Instagram

Sealed with a kiss

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone’s love is all the colour that’s needed in the picture!

Image: Ranveer Singh Instagram

All smiles and happy vibes

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone wished their fans on Diwali, and dropped this gorgeous picture on Instagram. The couple looks so much in love!

Image: Ranveer Singh Instagram

Bringing back the retro feel

Be it reel-life or real life, Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone’s chemistry is unmatched

Image: Errikos Andreou

Decked up royally

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh look nothing less than royals in this stunning picture

Image: Deepika Padukone Instagram

Two peas in a pod

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone look blissful and madly in love with each other. Deepika posted this picture on their wedding anniversary and wrote, “You complete me.”

Image: Errikos Andreou

 Better together

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone tied the knot in an intimate wedding at Lake Como in Italy in 2018, and their pictures were dream-like!

Image: Deepika Padukone Instagram

Goofy picture

Ranveer Singh- Deepika Padukone’s chemistry is off-the-charts, and we’re loving this cute, candid picture

Image: Ranveer Singh Instagram

Let’s get silly

What’s love without some playfulness? “Pac-Man eats the Dot!” wrote Ranveer, while sharing this cute reel

Image: Ranveer Singh Instagram

Pose on point for every picture? Not a
 problem for them! Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone have an effortless chemistry and it’s visible in their pictures

Smoldering hot

