Nanditha Gururaj
Entertainment
JUly 14, 2023
Ranveer-Priyanka: Celeb birthdays in July
Rhea celebrates her birthday on the 1st of July
Rhea Chakraborty
Image: Rhea Chakraborty's Instagram
The professional badminton player who has represented India in multiple international tournaments celebrates her birthday in July
P V Sindhu
Image: P V Sindhu's Instagram
The 'Gully Boy' actor celebrates his birthday on July 6
Ranveer Singh
Image: Ranveer Singh's Instagram
The Indian cricketer M S Dhoni also referred to as 'Captain Cool' celebrates his birthday on July 7
M S Dhoni
Image: M S Dhoni's Instagram
The Veteran actress of Bollywood celebrates her birthday on July 8
Neetu Kapoor
Image: Neetu Kapoor's Instagram
The famous Bollywood actress celebrates her birthday on July 16
Katrina Kaif
Image: Katrina Kaif's Instagram
The 'Dum Laga Ke Haisha' actress celebrates her birthday on the 18th of July
Bhumi Pednekar
Image: Bhumi Pednekar's Instagram
Priyanka Chopra, who is a global sensation celebrates her birthday on July 18
Priyanka Chopra Jonas
Image: Priyanka Chopra's Instagram
The famous Bollywood singer celebrates his birthday on July 22
Armaan Malik
Image: Armaan Malik's Instagram
The 'Heropanti' actress celebrates her birthday on July 27
Kriti Sanon
Image: Kriti Sanon's Instagram
