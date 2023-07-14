Heading 3

JUly 14, 2023

Ranveer-Priyanka: Celeb birthdays in July

Rhea celebrates her birthday on the 1st of July

Rhea Chakraborty

 Image: Rhea Chakraborty's Instagram

The professional badminton player who has represented India in multiple international tournaments celebrates her birthday in July 

P V Sindhu

 Image: P V Sindhu's Instagram

The 'Gully Boy' actor celebrates his birthday on July 6

Ranveer Singh

 Image: Ranveer Singh's Instagram

The Indian cricketer M S Dhoni also referred to as 'Captain Cool' celebrates his birthday on July 7

M S Dhoni

 Image: M S Dhoni's Instagram

The Veteran actress of Bollywood celebrates her birthday on July 8

Neetu Kapoor 

 Image: Neetu Kapoor's Instagram

The famous Bollywood actress celebrates her birthday on July 16

Katrina Kaif

 Image: Katrina Kaif's Instagram

The 'Dum Laga Ke Haisha' actress celebrates her birthday on the 18th of July

Bhumi Pednekar

 Image: Bhumi Pednekar's Instagram

Priyanka Chopra, who is a global sensation celebrates her birthday on July 18

Priyanka Chopra Jonas

 Image: Priyanka Chopra's Instagram

The famous Bollywood singer celebrates his birthday on July 22

Armaan Malik

 Image: Armaan Malik's Instagram

The 'Heropanti' actress celebrates her birthday on July 27

Kriti Sanon

 Image: Kriti Sanon's Instagram 

