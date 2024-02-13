Heading 3
Priyanshi Shah
Entertainment
FEBRUARY 13, 2024
Ranveer Singh and Johnny Sins Crossover
Ranveer Singh collaborated with adult film actor Johnny Sins for a men’s health brand ad parodying Indian daily soaps
Collaboration we didn’t expected
Video source- ranveersingh
The ad features traditional India soaps opera with joint family, and Ranveer questioning his sister-in-law the reason for leaving
Image: Boldcare Youtube
Ad setting
The story plot revoked around Johnny Sins’ wife leaving home because of his poor sexual health that left his family shocked
Image: Boldcare Youtube
Ad plot
Both the actors were seen in traditional outfits, Johnny Sins was seen wearing blue kurta with golden jacket, while Ranveer Singh was seen in a maroon kurta, sporting long hair
Desi look
Image: Boldcare Youtube
The plot twist lead Johnny Sin’s wife to stay because of men’s sexual health capsule leaving the family in joy
Ad twist
Image: Boldcare Youtube
The aim behind this interesting and hilarious ad setup was to raise awareness about men’s sexual health
The ad message
Image: Boldcare Youtube
The hilarious ad setup left no stone unturned to surprise the audience with unexpected collaboration
Audience reactions
Image source- bhavnachauhanofficial
The audience appreciated this humorous and unique approach for a strong message and making best use of Indian Daily Soaps tropes
Humorous approach
Image source- chaitalisoparkar
Audience praised Ranveer for his efforts of breaking stereotypes in a humorous approach
Ranveer’s impressive efforts
Image source- ranveersingh
Ranveer’s upcoming projects
Image source- ranveersingh
The future projects of Ranveer includes Singham Again and Don 3, raising excitement among fans
