Heading 3

Priyanshi Shah

Entertainment

FEBRUARY 13, 2024

Ranveer Singh and Johnny Sins Crossover

Ranveer Singh collaborated with adult film actor Johnny Sins for a men’s health brand ad parodying Indian daily soaps

Collaboration we didn’t expected

Video source- ranveersingh

The ad features traditional India soaps opera with joint family, and Ranveer questioning his sister-in-law the reason for leaving

Image: Boldcare Youtube

Ad setting

The story plot revoked around Johnny Sins’ wife leaving home because of his poor sexual health that left his family shocked

Image: Boldcare Youtube

Ad plot

Both the actors were seen in traditional outfits, Johnny Sins was seen wearing blue kurta with golden jacket, while Ranveer Singh was seen in a maroon kurta, sporting long hair

Desi look

Image: Boldcare Youtube

The plot twist lead Johnny Sin’s wife to stay because of men’s sexual health capsule leaving the family in joy

Ad twist

Image: Boldcare Youtube

The aim behind this interesting and hilarious ad setup was to raise awareness about men’s sexual health

The ad message

Image: Boldcare Youtube

The hilarious ad setup left no stone unturned to surprise the audience with unexpected collaboration

Audience reactions

Image source- bhavnachauhanofficial

The audience appreciated this humorous and unique approach for a strong message and making best use of Indian Daily Soaps tropes

Humorous approach

Image source- chaitalisoparkar

Audience praised Ranveer for his efforts of breaking stereotypes in a humorous approach

Ranveer’s impressive efforts

Image source- ranveersingh

Ranveer’s upcoming projects

Image source- ranveersingh

The future projects of Ranveer includes Singham Again and Don 3, raising excitement among fans

For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.

Click Here