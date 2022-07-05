Heading 3
Ranveer Singh, Deepika's cute love story
Anjali Sinha
JULY 06, 2022
ENTERTAINMENT
Image: Pinkvilla
Ranveer and Deepika met in 2012 for the first time at an award function in Macau
First meeting
Image: Pinkvilla
Once Ranveer recalled their first meeting and said that he instantly fell in love with the actress
Love at first sight
Image: Pinkvilla
In an interview, Deepika said, “I was at Yash Raj and he was there and he was flirting like it’s nobody’s business.”
Healthy flirting
Image: Pinkvilla
Their love story began on the sets of Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s movie Goliyon Ki Rasleela... Ram Leela and their chemistry was undeniable on the sets
Beginning of forever
Image: Pinkvilla
Reportedly, four years before their actual wedding, they got engaged ‘secretly’. Only their families knew about it
Secret engagement
Image: Pinkvilla
A year before their wedding, reports were making rounds that the two have parted ways. However, Ranveer had quashed the rumours in an interview
Breakup rumours
Image: Deepika Padukone Instagram
After dating for six long years, the power couple got married in 2018 in Italy in the presence of close friends and family members
Big Day
After the wedding, Deepika in an interview said, “Everything was perfect. Not one bag got misplaced, no one missed a flight, it was all in place.”
Perfect wedding
Image: Deepika Padukone Instagram
Image: Deepika Padukone Instagram
The actor said that he was waiting to get married to Deepika for three years and he said he knew from the beginning that she would be the mother of his kids
Ranveer on wedding
Image: Ranveer Singh Instagram
Their love story is one of our favourites. Once Ranveer called marrying Deepika as the “biggest achievement” of his life
Biggest achievement
Click Here
THANKS FOR READING
NEXT: Deepika Padukone Queen of stylish looks