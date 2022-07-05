Heading 3

Ranveer Singh, Deepika's cute love story

Image: Pinkvilla

Ranveer and Deepika met in 2012 for the first time at an award function in Macau

First meeting

Image: Pinkvilla

Once Ranveer recalled their first meeting and said that he instantly fell in love with the actress

Love at first sight

Image: Pinkvilla

In an interview, Deepika said, “I was at Yash Raj and he was there and he was flirting like it’s nobody’s business.”

Healthy flirting

Image: Pinkvilla

Their love story began on the sets of Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s movie Goliyon Ki Rasleela... Ram Leela and their chemistry was undeniable on the sets

Beginning of forever

Image: Pinkvilla

Reportedly, four years before their actual wedding, they got engaged ‘secretly’. Only their families knew about it

Secret engagement

Image: Pinkvilla

A year before their wedding, reports were making rounds that the two have parted ways. However, Ranveer had quashed the rumours in an interview

Breakup rumours

Image: Deepika Padukone Instagram

After dating for six long years, the power couple got married in 2018 in Italy in the presence of close friends and family members

Big Day

After the wedding, Deepika in an interview said, “Everything was perfect. Not one bag got misplaced, no one missed a flight, it was all in place.”

Perfect wedding

Image: Deepika Padukone Instagram

Image: Deepika Padukone Instagram

The actor said that he was waiting to get married to Deepika for three years and he said he knew from the beginning that she would be the mother of his kids

Ranveer on wedding

Image: Ranveer Singh Instagram

Their love story is one of our favourites. Once Ranveer called marrying Deepika as the “biggest achievement” of his life

Biggest achievement

