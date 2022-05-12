Entertainment
Priyakshi Sharma
MAY 13, 2022
Ranveer Singh in printed shirts
|
Patterns & prints
Image: Ranveer Singh Instagram
Looks like Ranveer Singh has channeled his colorful personality into his OOTD as he dons this multicloured, printed pantsuit
Floral beauty
Image: Ranveer Singh Instagram
The Band Baaja Baaraat actor wore a brown co-ord featuring a shirt and trousers. The white floral pattern elevated the look further. Don’t miss the pearl necklace!
Another day of promoting his upcoming film, Jayeshbhai Jordaar, and another day of Ranveer donning a printed shirt and matching trousers; this time, in pink and purple hues
Image: Ranveer Singh Instagram
Pink & purple
This time, Ranveer opted to don a mismatched set with a multicoloured, loose, floral shirt, and a pair of black and white trousers with circles all over
Mismatched prints
Image: Ranveer Singh Instagram
Image: Ranveer Singh Instagram
‘Purple patch’
Sharing this set of pictures, Ranveer captioned his Instagram post, “Purple patch.” The actor looks stylish with the beige bucket hat, floral shirt, and plain trousers
Image: Ranveer Singh Instagram
The Gully Boy actor opted for something completely out of the box with this outfit, as he donned a printed shirt with abstract shapes and pair it with light pink trousers
The Risk-taker
Image: Ranveer Singh Instagram
Imagine this: a pink hat, a satin multicoloured, printed shirt, greyish-blue pants, and light pink shoes: only Ranveer can pull off something so unique
A beautiful mess
Image: Ranveer Singh Instagram
Another one of his print-on-print looks from recent times that we are absolutely loving! What about you?
Print saga continues
Image: Ranveer Singh Instagram
This is yet another instance when Ranveer’s fashion experiment was top-notch, as the actor combined floral prints on his shirt with vertical stripes on his trousers
Flowers & stripes
Image: Ranveer Singh Instagram
The Dil Dhadakne Do actor looks absolutely picture-perfect in this click. The matching jacket, shirt, and pants, along with the pink sneakers create an unbeatable ensemble
Picture-perfect!
Image: Ranveer Singh Instgram
Here, we see Ranveer donning a pink shirt with a beautiful landscape printed on it. He combined the shirt with a pair of matching blue jacket and trousers
Style goals!
