Ranveer Singh’s box office performance
JULY 08, 2022
Released in 2010, the movie made first day collection of Rs 95 lakhs and made lifetime earnings of Rs 23.16 crore. Band Baaja Baaraat was declared an average hit at box office.
Band Baaja Baaraat
The 2011 release opened with an earning of Rs 4.53 crore and was declared an average hit with a lifetime collection of Rs 30.75 crore.
Ladies vs Ricky Bahl
Starring Ranveer & Deepika Padukone, this movie was declared a box office hit with a lifetime collection of Rs 112.97 crore.
Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ram-Leela
Starring Ranveer, Arjun Kapoor and Priyanka Chopra, Gunday was declared a semi-hit at the box office as it made a lifetime earning of Rs 73.28 crore.
Gunday
This Zoya Akhtar directorial was a multi-starrer project and made a lifetime collection of Rs 75.05 crore.
Dil Dhadakne Do
This Ranveer Singh and Vaani Kapoor directorial made an opening day earning of Rs 10.35 crore and made a lifetime collection of Rs 60.26 crore.
Befikre
Helmed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali, Bajirao Mastani took the box office by storm and made a lifetime collection of Rs 183.75 crore.
Bajirao Mastani
Released in 2018, Padmaavat witnessed a grand opening with a collection of Rs 18.21 crore and a lifetime earning of Rs 282.28 crore.
Padmaavat
Ranveer joined Rohit Shetty’s cop universe with Simmba which was declared a blockbuster hit with a lifetime earning of Rs 239.84 crore.
Simmba
Starring Ranveer and Alia Bhatt in the lead, Gully Boy enjoyed a great run at the box office with a lifetime collection of Rs 134.24 crore.
Gully Boy
