MAY 17, 2022

Ranveer Singh’s leading ladies

Anushka Sharma

Image: Pinkvilla

Ranveer made his big Bollywood debut opposite Anushka Sharma in Band Baaja Baaraat. They later shared the screen in Ladies vs Ricky Bahl and Dil Dhadakne Do

Shalini Pandey

Image: Shalini Pandey Instagram

Shalini made her big Bollywood debut opposite Ranveer Singh in Jayeshbhai Jordaar

Sara and Ranveer were seen working together for Rohit Shetty’s directorial Simmba

Image: Pinkvilla

Sara Ali Khan

Ranveer and Alia are a treat to watch in one frame. After winning hearts with their performance in Gully Boy, the duo is now working on Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani

Alia Bhatt

Image: Pinkvilla

Image: Pinkvilla

Deepika Padukone

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone always manage to set the screens on fire with their performances in movies like Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ram Leela, Bajirao Mastani and 83

Image: Pinkvilla

Ranveer and Vaani made the heads turn with their sizzling chemistry in Befikre

Vaani Kapoor

Image: Pinkvilla

Priyanka and Ranveer’s onscreen equation has always been on point. They have collaborated for Gunday, Bajirao Mastani & were seen as siblings in Dil Dhadakne Do

Priyanka Chopra

Image: Pinkvilla

Parineeti Chopra

Parineeti has collaborated with Ranveer twice - Ladies vs Ricky Bahl and Kill Dill

Image: Pinkvilla

She will be seen sharing the screen with Ranveer for the first time in Rohit Shetty’s upcoming movie Cirkus

Jacqueline Fernandez

Image: Pinkvilla

Rohit Shetty’s Cirkus, which features Ranveer in a double role, will also have Pooja playing the female lead

Pooja Hegde

