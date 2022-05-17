Entertainment
Ranpreet Kaur
PINKVILLA STORIES
MAY 17, 2022
Ranveer Singh’s leading ladies
Anushka Sharma
Ranveer made his big Bollywood debut opposite Anushka Sharma in Band Baaja Baaraat. They later shared the screen in Ladies vs Ricky Bahl and Dil Dhadakne Do
Shalini Pandey
Shalini made her big Bollywood debut opposite Ranveer Singh in Jayeshbhai Jordaar
Sara and Ranveer were seen working together for Rohit Shetty’s directorial Simmba
Sara Ali Khan
Ranveer and Alia are a treat to watch in one frame. After winning hearts with their performance in Gully Boy, the duo is now working on Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani
Alia Bhatt
Deepika Padukone
Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone always manage to set the screens on fire with their performances in movies like Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ram Leela, Bajirao Mastani and 83
Ranveer and Vaani made the heads turn with their sizzling chemistry in Befikre
Vaani Kapoor
Priyanka and Ranveer’s onscreen equation has always been on point. They have collaborated for Gunday, Bajirao Mastani & were seen as siblings in Dil Dhadakne Do
Priyanka Chopra
Parineeti Chopra
Parineeti has collaborated with Ranveer twice - Ladies vs Ricky Bahl and Kill Dill
She will be seen sharing the screen with Ranveer for the first time in Rohit Shetty’s upcoming movie Cirkus
Jacqueline Fernandez
Rohit Shetty’s Cirkus, which features Ranveer in a double role, will also have Pooja playing the female lead
Pooja Hegde
