Ranveer Singh’s unique style statement

Saloni Arora

JUNE 03, 2022

ENTERTAINMENT

Image: Ranveer Singh Instagram

Ranveer Singh taught his fans how to pull off a vibrant yellow suit effortlessly

Yellow on Yellow

Image: Ranveer Singh Instagram

Jayeshbhai aka Ranveer, donned a quirky shirt and teamed it with orange shoes

Jordaar Style

Image: Ranveer Singh Instagram

The actor made yet another striking appearance in this print-on print suit

Print on print 

Image: Ranveer Singh Instagram

Who says a track pant is only meant for jogging? Ranveer shows how to style a tracksuit with a printed shirt and nail it perfectly

Track Suit Fashion

Image: Ranveer Singh Instagram

He sported a double ponytail and kept it chic with formal attire

Double ponytail

Image: Ranveer Singh Instagram

Ranveer opted for an all-white pantsuit and highlighted his look with a black bow

All white attire

Image: Ranveer Singh Instagram

Ditching his shirt, Ranveer rocked his suit by adding a scarf instead

Suit with a scarf

Image: Ranveer Singh Instagram 

Ranveer takes us back to the 90s with his retro-style fashion

Retro Style Fashion

The 83 actor’s couture gives off strong cowboy vibes

Cowboy look

Image: Ranveer Singh Instagram

Image: Ranveer Singh Instagram

Ranveer’s head-to-toe look screamed brand. He paired his jacket with LV stamped denim jeans

Gully Boy Look

