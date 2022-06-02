Heading 3
Ranveer Singh’s unique style statement
Saloni Arora
JUNE 03, 2022
ENTERTAINMENT
Image: Ranveer Singh Instagram
Ranveer Singh taught his fans how to pull off a vibrant yellow suit effortlessly
Yellow on Yellow
Image: Ranveer Singh Instagram
Jayeshbhai aka Ranveer, donned a quirky shirt and teamed it with orange shoes
Jordaar Style
Image: Ranveer Singh Instagram
The actor made yet another striking appearance in this print-on print suit
Print on print
Image: Ranveer Singh Instagram
Who says a track pant is only meant for jogging? Ranveer shows how to style a tracksuit with a printed shirt and nail it perfectly
Track Suit Fashion
Image: Ranveer Singh Instagram
He sported a double ponytail and kept it chic with formal attire
Double ponytail
Image: Ranveer Singh Instagram
Ranveer opted for an all-white pantsuit and highlighted his look with a black bow
All white attire
Image: Ranveer Singh Instagram
Ditching his shirt, Ranveer rocked his suit by adding a scarf instead
Suit with a scarf
Image: Ranveer Singh Instagram
Ranveer takes us back to the 90s with his retro-style fashion
Retro Style Fashion
The 83 actor’s couture gives off strong cowboy vibes
Cowboy look
Image: Ranveer Singh Instagram
Image: Ranveer Singh Instagram
Ranveer’s head-to-toe look screamed brand. He paired his jacket with LV stamped denim jeans
Gully Boy Look
Click Here
THANKS FOR READING
NEXT: Kiara to Katrina Actors in blue outfits