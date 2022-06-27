Heading 3
Ranveer Singh talks about Deepika
Anjali Sinha
JUNE 28, 2022
ENTERTAINMENT
Image: Pinkvilla
Once he said that Deepika is the classiest lady he has ever met in his life
Ranveer calls DP ‘classiest’
Image: Pinkvilla
During an event, the Gully Boy actor cutely said that Deepika is the yin to his yang
Yin to my Yang
Image: Pinkvilla
Ranveer once made his ladylove blush by saying, 'I like her just the way she is'
Like her for who is she is
Image: Pinkvilla
The Bajirao Mastani actor said that she has a child-like quality that only he has the privilege to see
Deepika has a child-like quality
Image: Pinkvilla
The actor once said, 'Deepika has won me over for life with the kind of strength and courage she has!
DP has strength & courage
Image: Pinkvilla
Ranveer is a die-hard romantic, we know! And, once he revealed that six months into dating Deepika and he knew that Deepika would be the mother of his children
Mother of his children
Image: Ranveer Singh Instagram
The actor said, “I knew she will be easy to work with, but you can’t get your eyes off the screen when you are looking at her.”
Easy to work with
Image: Ranveer Singh Instagram
The superstar once quipped, “Whatever she wished I wanted her to have it. This is the first step in being the husband of the millennium.”
Her wish my command
Image: Ranveer Singh Instagram
Ranveer said, “I too deserve happiness and my happiness comes from her happiness. It’s that simple.”
Ranveer’s happiness
The actor said that Deepika is too good and too lovely. He also said that she’s the force of nature and she is a family-oriented person
DP is too good and lovely
Image: Pinkvilla
Click Here
THANKS FOR READING
NEXT: Varun-Kiara’s JJJ promotion style-file