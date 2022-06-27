Heading 3

Ranveer Singh talks about Deepika

Anjali Sinha

JUNE 28, 2022

ENTERTAINMENT

Image: Pinkvilla

Once he said that Deepika is the classiest lady he has ever met in his life

Ranveer calls DP ‘classiest’

Image: Pinkvilla

During an event, the Gully Boy actor cutely said that Deepika is the yin to his yang

Yin to my Yang

Image: Pinkvilla

Ranveer once made his ladylove blush by saying, 'I like her just the way she is'

Like her for who is she is

Image: Pinkvilla

The Bajirao Mastani actor said that she has a child-like quality that only he has the privilege to see

Deepika has a child-like quality

Image: Pinkvilla

The actor once said, 'Deepika has won me over for life with the kind of strength and courage she has!

DP has strength & courage

Image: Pinkvilla

Ranveer is a die-hard romantic, we know! And, once he revealed that six months into dating Deepika and he knew that Deepika would be the mother of his children

Mother of his children

Image: Ranveer Singh Instagram

The actor said, “I knew she will be easy to work with, but you can’t get your eyes off the screen when you are looking at her.”

Easy to work with

Image: Ranveer Singh Instagram

The superstar once quipped, “Whatever she wished I wanted her to have it. This is the first step in being the husband of the millennium.”

Her wish my command

Image: Ranveer Singh Instagram

Ranveer said, “I too deserve happiness and my happiness comes from her happiness. It’s that simple.”

Ranveer’s happiness

The actor said that Deepika is too good and too lovely. He also said that she’s the force of nature and she is a family-oriented person

DP is too good and lovely

Image: Pinkvilla

THANKS FOR READING
NEXT: Varun-Kiara’s JJJ promotion style-file

Click Here