Mohit K Dixit
Entertainment
March 06, 2024
Ranveer Singh to team up with Aditya Dhar
The phenomenally talented Ranveer Singh has carved a unique place for himself in Bollywood with his sheer acting prowess, infectious energy and bold fashion statements
Ranveer Singh
Image: Ranveer Singh’s Instagram
Ranveer was in advanced talks with director Aditya Dhar to headline the ambitious action epic The Immortal Ashwatthama but the projet had to be stalled due to production delays and budget issues
Image: IMDb
The Immortal Ashwatthama
Aditya Dhar has now offered an all new high-octane action script to Ranveer brimming with heroism, patriotism and raw power that immediately struck a chord with the hungry artist in him
Image: Ranveer Singh’s Instagram
Another Movie
Ranveer and Aditya have been engaged in creative discussions regarding the action thriller and the vibes have been extremely positive, though Ranveer is yet to officially sign on the dotted line
In Talks
Image: Aditya Dhar’s Instagram
The yet untitled film will see Ranveer in an intense action-packed avatar against the intriguing backdrop of Indian intelligence agencies, a complete departure from his previous onscreen acts
Action-Thriller
Image: Ranveer Singh’s Instagram
Ranveer thoroughly enjoyed the powerful script and said yes to the project almost instantly, asking his team to urgently clear out his schedule for the movie
Instant ‘Yes’
Image: Ranveer Singh’s Instagram
If all goes as per plan, Ranveer and Aditya are gearing up to commence shooting for the big budget action extravaganza latest by May 2024
Shooting
Image: Ranveer Singh’s Instagram
Aditya Dhar rose to fame helming the highly acclaimed patriotic drama Uri: The Surgical Strike and his latest production Article 375 also scored big at the box office
Aditya’s Previous Work
Image: Aditya Dhar’s Instagram
Ranveer will soon wrap up shooting for Singham Again before moving on to Aditya Dhar's movie by May 2024, followed by other massive projects like Don 3 and Shaktimaan
Ranveer's Shoot Diary
Image: IMDb
Ranveer's next?
Image: Ranveer Singh’s Instagram
Ranveer will be next seen channeling his Simmba cop avatar again in Singham Again, releasing on Independence Day 2024
