Ranveer Singh to team up with Aditya Dhar

The phenomenally talented Ranveer Singh has carved a unique place for himself in Bollywood with his sheer acting prowess, infectious energy and bold fashion statements

Ranveer Singh

Image: Ranveer Singh’s Instagram

Ranveer was in advanced talks with director Aditya Dhar to headline the ambitious action epic The Immortal Ashwatthama but the projet had to be stalled due to production delays and budget issues

Image: IMDb

The Immortal Ashwatthama

Aditya Dhar has now offered an all new high-octane action script to Ranveer brimming with heroism, patriotism and raw power that immediately struck a chord with the hungry artist in him

Image: Ranveer Singh’s Instagram

Another Movie

Ranveer and Aditya have been engaged in creative discussions regarding the action thriller and the vibes have been extremely positive, though Ranveer is yet to officially sign on the dotted line

In Talks

Image: Aditya Dhar’s Instagram

The yet untitled film will see Ranveer in an intense action-packed avatar against the intriguing backdrop of Indian intelligence agencies, a complete departure from his previous onscreen acts

Action-Thriller

Image: Ranveer Singh’s Instagram

Ranveer thoroughly enjoyed the powerful script and said yes to the project almost instantly, asking his team to urgently clear out his schedule for the movie

Instant ‘Yes’

Image: Ranveer Singh’s Instagram

If all goes as per plan, Ranveer and Aditya are gearing up to commence shooting for the big budget action extravaganza latest by May 2024

Shooting

Image: Ranveer Singh’s Instagram

Aditya Dhar rose to fame helming the highly acclaimed patriotic drama Uri: The Surgical Strike and his latest production Article 375 also scored big at the box office

Aditya’s Previous Work

Image: Aditya Dhar’s Instagram

Ranveer will soon wrap up shooting for Singham Again before moving on to Aditya Dhar's movie by May 2024, followed by other massive projects like Don 3 and Shaktimaan

Ranveer's Shoot Diary

Image: IMDb

Ranveer's next?

Image: Ranveer Singh’s Instagram

Ranveer will be next seen channeling his Simmba cop avatar again in Singham Again, releasing on Independence Day 2024

