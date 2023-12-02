Heading 3

Ishita Gupta

Entertainment

December 02, 2023

Ranveer Singh's 10 Best Performances

In the role of a determined and underprivileged young man Murad, the actor flawlessly nailed an array of emotions

Murad – Gully Boy (2019)

Image: Imdb

Ranveer's strong performance as a conman in this heart-wrenching drama is worth watching 

Image: Imdb

Varun – Lootera (2013)

Ranveer undoubtedly stole the show with his jaw-dropping portrayal of the antagonist Allaudin Khilji in this Sanjay Leela Bhansali-helmed film

Allaudin Khilji – Padmavaat (2018)

Image: Imdb

Despite being a box office wreck Singh perfectly essayed the role of cricket legend Kapil Dev

Kapil Dev – 83 (2021)

Image: Imdb

This underrated film focuses on the narrative of a village man who fights to save his unborn girl child from his cruel and chauvinist father who is obsessed with having a male heir 

Jayesh Bhai – JayeshBhai Jordaar (2022)

Image: Imdb

In this Zoya Akhtar's directed family drama the actor incredibly portrayed the role of a turbulent young man who is burdened by his family's ambition 

Kabir Mehra – Dil Dhadakne Do (2015)

Image: Imdb

Focuses on the iconic Shakespearian love tale of Romeo and Juliet, Singh's chemistry with his future of Deepika Padukone is undeniably remarkable 

Ram Rajari – Goliyon ki raasleela: Ram Leela (2013)

Image: Imdb

The award-winning actor shines in the role of brave Maratha warrior Peshwa Bajirao in this historical epic 

Peshwa Bajirao –  ‘Bajirao Mastani’ (2015)

Image: Imdb

Bittu Sharma – Band Baaja Baaraat (2010)

Image: Imdb

Marked as Singh's debut role the actor gained immense popularity overnight for his phenomenal performance 

Based on Jeffery Archer’s crime novel Not a penny more, Not a penny less, the actor gracefully played the role of a womanizer 

Ricky Bahl – Ladies Vs Ricky Bahl (2011)

Image: Imdb

For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.

Click Here