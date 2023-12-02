Heading 3
December 02, 2023
Ranveer Singh's 10 Best Performances
In the role of a determined and underprivileged young man Murad, the actor flawlessly nailed an array of emotions
Murad – Gully Boy (2019)
Ranveer's strong performance as a conman in this heart-wrenching drama is worth watching
Varun – Lootera (2013)
Ranveer undoubtedly stole the show with his jaw-dropping portrayal of the antagonist Allaudin Khilji in this Sanjay Leela Bhansali-helmed film
Allaudin Khilji – Padmavaat (2018)
Despite being a box office wreck Singh perfectly essayed the role of cricket legend Kapil Dev
Kapil Dev – 83 (2021)
This underrated film focuses on the narrative of a village man who fights to save his unborn girl child from his cruel and chauvinist father who is obsessed with having a male heir
Jayesh Bhai – JayeshBhai Jordaar (2022)
In this Zoya Akhtar's directed family drama the actor incredibly portrayed the role of a turbulent young man who is burdened by his family's ambition
Kabir Mehra – Dil Dhadakne Do (2015)
Focuses on the iconic Shakespearian love tale of Romeo and Juliet, Singh's chemistry with his future of Deepika Padukone is undeniably remarkable
Ram Rajari – Goliyon ki raasleela: Ram Leela (2013)
The award-winning actor shines in the role of brave Maratha warrior Peshwa Bajirao in this historical epic
Peshwa Bajirao – ‘Bajirao Mastani’ (2015)
Bittu Sharma – Band Baaja Baaraat (2010)
Marked as Singh's debut role the actor gained immense popularity overnight for his phenomenal performance
Based on Jeffery Archer’s crime novel Not a penny more, Not a penny less, the actor gracefully played the role of a womanizer
Ricky Bahl – Ladies Vs Ricky Bahl (2011)
