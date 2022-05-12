 Entertainment

Ranveer Singh's evolution in movies

Boy-next-door

He debuted with the 2010 movie Band Baaja Baaraat and essayed the role of Bittoo Sharma. His Delhi accent and look won hearts

A Conman

Next, he played a conman in Ladies vs Ricky Bahl. In the movie, he changed his style several times and nailed all of them

He collaborated for the first time in 2013 with Deepika Padukone and Sanjay Leela Bhansali for the movie Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ram-Leela. His Gujarati style was loved by many

Gujarati man

In 2014, he played a coal mafia in the movie Gunday. He had a moustache and 70s hairstyle for the look

70s Gunda

Heroic Maratha

In 2015, he surprised everyone with his portrayal of Peshwa Bajirao in the movie Bajirao Mastani. He went bald and had a moustache for the role of Maratha

Ranveer played Alauddin Khilji in Padmaavat which was released in 2018. His accent, style, and body language - everything was on point

Maniac Gangster

He became part of Rohit Shetty’s cop universe with the 2018 film Simmba. With ‘vardi’, moustache and sleek hairstyle, he looked perfect as a policeman

Daring Cop

His portrayal of street rapper Murad in the 2019 film Gully Boy is unforgettable. His well-studied look and accent made his character believable

‘Gully’ Rapper

He transformed himself into former cricket captain Kapil Dev for 83. His resemblance with Dev is uncanny

Aye Aye Captain

Ranveer plays a Gujarati feminist man in Jayeshbhai Jordaar. His Gujarati accent and attire are similar to that of the natives

A Feminist

