Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh is known for his versatility and powerful performances on screen
Ranveer Singh
Ranveer Singh faces severe criticism and trolling as his past few movies couldn't attract the crowd at the ticket window. These films include- Circus, 83 and Jayesh Bhai Jordar
Low Box office
Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahani is winning critical acclaim as well as performing extra-ordinarily well at the box office. It has collected 117 Crores nett. in 14 days of release at the domestic box office. Check out his other films in 100 Crore club
Comeback
Released in 2013, the film turned out to be Ranveer Singh's first 100 Crore film. The Sanjay Leela Bhansali directorial film minted over Rs. 113 crore nett. at the Indian box office
Goliyon Ki Raasleela: Ram-leela
Another Sanjay Leela Bhansali directorial period war film, Bajirao Mastani raked over 184 Crores nett. at the domestic box office
Bajirao Mastani
Released in 2018, the film marked Ranveer Singh's first film to enter the 200 Crore club. Despite many controversies, the period action drama minted 282 Crores nett. at the Hindi box office
Padmaavat
Ranveer Singh's Simmba became his first film outside Bhansali Productions to enter into the 100 Crore club. The mass action drama ended up giving 240 Crores nett. at the domestic box office
Simmba
Ranveer Singh's first film with Alia Bhatt proved to be profitable at the ticket window. Gully Boy, directed by Zoya Akhtar, raked over 134 Crores nett. in India
Gully Boy
Despite being declared a disaster, the sports-drama based on the winning of 1983 cricket World Cup, 83 minted over 103 Crores nett. at the box office
83
Ranveer Singh will be next seen in an extended cameo role in Singham 3. He has Bhansali's Baiju Bawra, Farhan Akhtar's Don 3 and a film with Tamil director Shankar in his kitty among others