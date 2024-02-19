Heading 3

Mohit K Dixit

Entertainment

FEBRUARY 19, 2024

Ranveer Singh’s shooting schedule 

It has been 14 years since Ranveer Singh made his acting debut and today he is considered to be one of the most versatile actors of Hindi Cinema

Ranveer Singh

Image: Ranveer Singh’s Instagram

Ranveer Singh, known for his diverse roles, is gearing up to explore the action genre in his upcoming trio of movies

Image: Ranveer Singh’s Instagram

Action Route

According to sources close to the development, Ranveer Singh has locked his shooting schedule for the coming 2 years 

Image: Ranveer Singh’s Instagram

Shoot Diary

Ranveer Singh will be shooting for his parts in the Ajay Devgn-led Singham Again until the end of April 

Singham Again

Image: Ranveer Singh’s Instagram

Contrary to the chatter, Ranveer has a well-crafted role in Singham Again which is lot more than just an extended cameo

More than a Cameo

Image: Ranveer Singh’s Instagram

After calling it a wrap on Singham Again, Ranveer will get into the process of look tests for the Farhan Akhtar-directed Don 3

Don 3

Image: Ranveer Singh’s Instagram

Farhan is targeting to take Don 3 on floors from August/September 2024

 Don 3 Shoot

Image: Farhan Akhtar’s Instagram

Don 3 will be shot in India and abroad over a period of 7 months and is expected to wrap up by March 2025

Shoot locations

Image: Farhan Akhtar’s Instagram

Right after Don 3, it’s time for Shaktimaan. The actor will begin shooting of Basil Joseph's Shaktimaan in Summer 2025 

Shaktimaan

Image: Ranveer Singh’s Instagram

Releases

Image: Ranveer Singh’s Instagram

While Singham Again releases in 2024, Don 3 is touted to be a big 2025 release with Shaktimaan being the ambitious feature film for 2026

