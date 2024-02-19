Heading 3
Mohit K Dixit
Entertainment
FEBRUARY 19, 2024
Ranveer Singh’s shooting schedule
It has been 14 years since Ranveer Singh made his acting debut and today he is considered to be one of the most versatile actors of Hindi Cinema
Ranveer Singh
Image: Ranveer Singh’s Instagram
Ranveer Singh, known for his diverse roles, is gearing up to explore the action genre in his upcoming trio of movies
Image: Ranveer Singh’s Instagram
Action Route
According to sources close to the development, Ranveer Singh has locked his shooting schedule for the coming 2 years
Image: Ranveer Singh’s Instagram
Shoot Diary
Ranveer Singh will be shooting for his parts in the Ajay Devgn-led Singham Again until the end of April
Singham Again
Image: Ranveer Singh’s Instagram
Contrary to the chatter, Ranveer has a well-crafted role in Singham Again which is lot more than just an extended cameo
More than a Cameo
Image: Ranveer Singh’s Instagram
After calling it a wrap on Singham Again, Ranveer will get into the process of look tests for the Farhan Akhtar-directed Don 3
Don 3
Image: Ranveer Singh’s Instagram
Farhan is targeting to take Don 3 on floors from August/September 2024
Don 3 Shoot
Image: Farhan Akhtar’s Instagram
Don 3 will be shot in India and abroad over a period of 7 months and is expected to wrap up by March 2025
Shoot locations
Image: Farhan Akhtar’s Instagram
Right after Don 3, it’s time for Shaktimaan. The actor will begin shooting of Basil Joseph's Shaktimaan in Summer 2025
Shaktimaan
Image: Ranveer Singh’s Instagram
Releases
Image: Ranveer Singh’s Instagram
While Singham Again releases in 2024, Don 3 is touted to be a big 2025 release with Shaktimaan being the ambitious feature film for 2026
Click Here
For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.