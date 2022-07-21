Heading 3
Rashami Desai's love for V-neck outfits
Pramila Mandal
July 21, 2022
TELEVISION
Image source: Rashami Desai Instagram
Rashami Desai nails her outfit effortlessly and here, she looks stunning in a pink blazer that has a plunging neckline and is paired with a pink skirt
PAINT ME PINK
Image source: Rashami Desai Instagram
This is another breathtaking picture of Rashami where she donned a black and yellow blazer on a mustard pantsuit
LIKE A BOSS
Image source: Rashami Desai Instagram
Rashami often makes heads turn with her amazing style sense. She exhibits major fashion goals as she opts for a blue dress with a deep neck
FOR THE LOVE OF BLUE
Image source: Rashami Desai Instagram
Rashami looks fit and fabulous in this printed yellow co-ord set with hair pulled into a ponytail
FIT & FABULOUS
Image source: Rashami Desai Instagram
Rashami looks gorgeous in this heavily embellished traditional wear that has a broad golden border with detailing on its V neckline
DESI DIVA
Image source: Rashami Desai Instagram
Rashami sported a pink bralette that has a deep neck and chose an orange net top to style on it. She paired this with black pants and minimal accessories
SEE ME THROUGH
Image source: Rashami Desai Instagram
In a black blazer suit with a plunging neckline, Rashami Desai is a total ‘Boss Babe.’
BOSS BABE
Image source: Rashami Desai Instagram
Rashami is an absolute babe in this wine plunging neckline bodycon dress. Her makeup is subtle and perfectly complements the outfit
SUBTLE & STYLISH
Image source: Rashami Desai Instagram
Rashami Desai looks stunning as she strikes a pose in a black ruffled dress that comes with detailing on its neckline
EXUDES PANACHE
Image source: Rashami Desai Instagram
Pink is her colour and V-neck outfits are her love. Rashami has yet again managed to swoon the hearts of her fans with this two-piece set
BOLD & FIERCE
