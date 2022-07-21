Heading 3

Rashami Desai's love for V-neck outfits

Pramila Mandal

July 21, 2022

TELEVISION

Image source: Rashami Desai Instagram

Rashami Desai nails her outfit effortlessly and here, she looks stunning in a pink blazer that has a plunging neckline and is paired with a pink skirt

  PAINT ME PINK

Image source: Rashami Desai Instagram

This is another breathtaking picture of Rashami where she donned a black and yellow blazer on a mustard pantsuit

 LIKE A BOSS

Image source: Rashami Desai Instagram

Rashami often makes heads turn with her amazing style sense. She exhibits major fashion goals as she opts for a blue dress with a deep neck

   FOR THE LOVE OF BLUE

Image source: Rashami Desai Instagram

Rashami looks fit and fabulous in this printed yellow co-ord set with hair pulled into a ponytail

   FIT & FABULOUS

Image source: Rashami Desai Instagram

Rashami looks gorgeous in this heavily embellished traditional wear that has a broad golden border with detailing on its V neckline

  DESI DIVA

Image source: Rashami Desai Instagram

Rashami sported a pink bralette that has a deep neck and chose an orange net top to style on it. She paired this with black pants and minimal accessories

   SEE ME THROUGH

Image source: Rashami Desai Instagram

In a black blazer suit with a plunging neckline, Rashami Desai is a total ‘Boss Babe.’

  BOSS BABE

Image source: Rashami Desai Instagram

Rashami is an absolute babe in this wine plunging neckline bodycon dress. Her makeup is subtle and perfectly complements the outfit

  SUBTLE & STYLISH

Image source: Rashami Desai Instagram

Rashami Desai looks stunning as she strikes a pose in a black ruffled dress that comes with detailing on its neckline

 EXUDES PANACHE

Image source: Rashami Desai Instagram

Pink is her colour and V-neck outfits are her love. Rashami has yet again managed to swoon the hearts of her fans with this two-piece set

 BOLD & FIERCE

