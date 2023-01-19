JAN 19, 2023
Rashmika flaunting her toned physique
Image: Rashmika Mandanna Instagram
National crush Rashmika Mandanna loves to keep the fitness police on their toes, and makes it a point to flaunt her toned physique whenever she gets a chance
Got it, flaunt it
Image: Rashmika Mandanna Instagram
The National Crush will make your heart skip a beat as she flaunts her perfect abs in a red-crop choli, along with a matching lehenga, and dupatta
Making you go aww
Image: Rashmika Mandanna Instagram
The Pushpa actress looks breathtaking in this blue Indo-western attire which she donned during the promotions of her Bollywood debut movie, Goodbye
The Indo-western look
Image: Rashmika Mandanna Instagram
The diva looks like a million bucks as she poses in a shimmery crop choli, along with complimenting lehenga and dupatta
The Golden Girl
Image: Rashmika Mandanna Instagram
The Geetha Govindam actress makes a statement in this denim-on-denim attire with a skirt, a jacket and a bralette top, while flaunting her toned abs
Denim love
Image: Rashmika Mandanna Instagram
Once again, the stunner aced the ethnic game in a red embellished lehenga with a crop choli
We can actually count her six-pack abs in this white embellished lehenga, accessorized with statement jewelry and on-point makeup
Image: Rashmika Mandanna Instagram
Ethnic game strong
Image: Rashmika Mandanna Instagram
Rashmika Mandanna looks bold and beautiful in this black side slit dress which once again gives us an insight into her picture-perfect physique
Bold in black
The Kirik Party actress looks something out of a picture in this cream-printed palazzo dress with a crop top, showing her six-pack
Making heads turn
Image: Rashmika Mandanna Instagram
Take a look at this adorable picture of the stunner flexing her toned muscles in his post-workout mirror selfie
Image: Rashmika Mandanna Instagram
Flexing muscles
