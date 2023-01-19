Heading 3

Prachi Malhotra

Entertainment

JAN 19, 2023

Rashmika flaunting her toned physique

Image: Rashmika Mandanna Instagram

National crush Rashmika Mandanna loves to keep the fitness police on their toes, and makes it a point to flaunt her toned physique whenever she gets a chance

Got it, flaunt it

Image: Rashmika Mandanna Instagram

The National Crush will make your heart skip a beat as she flaunts her perfect abs in a red-crop choli, along with a matching lehenga, and dupatta

Making you go aww

Image: Rashmika Mandanna Instagram

The Pushpa actress looks breathtaking in this blue Indo-western attire which she donned during the promotions of her Bollywood debut movie, Goodbye

The Indo-western look

Image: Rashmika Mandanna Instagram

The diva looks like a million bucks as she poses in a shimmery crop choli, along with complimenting lehenga and dupatta

The Golden Girl

Image: Rashmika Mandanna Instagram

The Geetha Govindam actress makes a statement in this denim-on-denim attire with a skirt, a jacket and a bralette top, while flaunting her toned abs

Denim love

Image: Rashmika Mandanna Instagram

Once again, the stunner aced the ethnic game in a red embellished lehenga with a crop choli

We can actually count her six-pack abs in this white embellished lehenga, accessorized with statement jewelry and on-point makeup

Image: Rashmika Mandanna Instagram

Ethnic game strong

Image: Rashmika Mandanna Instagram

Rashmika Mandanna looks bold and beautiful in this black side slit dress which once again gives us an insight into her picture-perfect physique

Bold in black

The Kirik Party actress looks something out of a picture in this cream-printed palazzo dress with a crop top, showing her six-pack

Making heads turn

Image: Rashmika Mandanna Instagram

Take a look at this adorable picture of the stunner flexing her toned muscles in his post-workout mirror selfie

Image: Rashmika Mandanna Instagram

Flexing muscles

For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.

Click Here