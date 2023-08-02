Heading 3

 Nanditha Gururaj

entertainment

AUGUST 02, 2023

Rashmika-Kajal: Celebs' educational qualifications 

Sai Pallavi has an MBBS degree from TBILISI State Medical University

Sai Pallavi

Image : Sai Pallavi's Instagram

The actress completed her Bachelor's degree in commerce from Stella Maris College, Chennai

Samantha Akkineni

Image:  Samantha Akkineni's Instagram 

The 'Kirik Party' actress has a Bachelor's degree in Psychology, Journalism and English from M S Ramaiah College

Rashmika Mandanna

Image :Rashmika Mandanna's Instagram

Trisha has completed her Bachelor's degree in Business Administration from Ethiraj College for Women in Chennai

Trisha Krishnan

Image:Trisha Krishnan's Instagram

The famous actress completed her schooling in Bangalore and pursued her Bachelor's degree in Computer Applications from Mount Carmel College, Bangalore

Anushka Shetty

Image : Anushka Shetty's Instagram

Kajal Aggarwal has completed her graduation in Mass Media with a specialization in Marketing and Advertising

Kajal Aggarwal

Image : Kajal Aggarwal's Instagram

Tamannaah completed her schooling in Mumbai and later, went on to pursue her Bachelor of Arts From National College, Mumbai

Tamannaah Bhatia

Image :Tamannaah Bhatia's Instagram

The actress completed her schooling in Chennai and moved to Mumbai to pursue her Bachelor's degree in psychology at St. Andrew's College

Shruti Haasan

Image:  Shruti Haasan's Instagram

The actress has a degree in Mathematics from Jesus and Mary College, DU

Rakul Preet Singh

Image : Rakul Preet Singh's Instagram

Nithya Menen has a Bachelor's degree in Journalism from Manipal University

Nithya Menen

Image :  Nithya Menen's Instagram

For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.

Click Here