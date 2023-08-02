Rashmika-Kajal: Celebs' educational qualifications 

Heading 3
Sai Pallavi has an MBBS degree from TBILISI State Medical University
Sai Pallavi
Image : Sai Pallavi's Instagram
The actress completed her Bachelor's degree in commerce from Stella Maris College, Chennai
Samantha Akkineni
Image: Samantha Akkineni's Instagram
The 'Kirik Party' actress has a Bachelor's degree in Psychology, Journalism and English from M S Ramaiah College
Rashmika Mandanna
Image :Rashmika Mandanna's Instagram
Trisha has completed her Bachelor's degree in Business Administration from Ethiraj College for Women in Chennai
Trisha Krishnan
Image:Trisha Krishnan's Instagram
The famous actress completed her schooling in Bangalore and pursued her Bachelor's degree in Computer Applications from Mount Carmel College, Bangalore
Anushka Shetty
Image : Anushka Shetty's Instagram
Kajal Aggarwal has completed her graduation in Mass Media with a specialization in Marketing and Advertising
Kajal Aggarwal
Image : Kajal Aggarwal's Instagram
Tamannaah completed her schooling in Mumbai and later, went on to pursue her Bachelor of Arts From National College, Mumbai
Tamannaah Bhatia
Image :Tamannaah Bhatia's Instagram
The actress completed her schooling in Chennai and moved to Mumbai to pursue her Bachelor's degree in psychology at St. Andrew's College
Shruti Haasan
Image: Shruti Haasan's Instagram
The actress has a degree in Mathematics from Jesus and Mary College, DU
Rakul Preet Singh
Image : Rakul Preet Singh's Instagram
Nithya Menen has a Bachelor's degree in Journalism from Manipal University
Nithya Menen
Image : Nithya Menen's Instagram
