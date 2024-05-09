Heading 3
Mohit K Dixit
Entertainment
MAY 09, 2024
Rashmika Madanna bags a Big Hindi Film
Fondly called the National Crush, Rashmika Mandanna is on roll these days
Rashmika Mandanna
Image: Rashmika Mandanna's Instagram
After the blockbuster success of Animal, the actress is putting her foot strongly in the Hindi film industry with every new announcement
New Announcement
Image: Rashmika Mandanna's Instagram
Rashmika Mandanna is officially locked to play the leading lady of Salman Khan in his next biggie, Sikandar
Official
Image: Rashmika Mandanna's Instagram
The makers wanted a fresh pairing for Sikandar. Salman Khan and Rashmika Mandanna will be seen together for the first time in this movie
Fresh Pairing
Images: Salman Khan & Rashmika Mandanna's Instagram
Sikandar is reportedly being mounted on a huge budget of 400 Crore
Big-Budget
Image: Rashmika Mandanna's Instagram
Sajid Nadiadwala is bankrolling the film under his home production. He is reuniting with Salman Khan after Kick (2014)
Image: Warda Nadiadwala's Instagram
The Makers
AR Murugadoss is helming the action thriller, who is best known for directing Ghajini, Holiday, and Darbar
The Director
Image: AR Murugadoss’ Instagram
The principal photography of Sikandar is likely to begin in June 2024 across different locations
Shooting
Image: Salman Khan's Instagram
Music
Image: Pritam's Instagram
Pritam is composing the music for Salman Khan's movie
Sikandar is among the most anticipated movies of Hindi cinema, it will release on Eid 2025 marking the golden jubilee for the Megastar as the actor is turning 60 next year
Release Date
Image: Salman Khan's Instagram
Click Here
For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.