 Mohit K Dixit 

 Entertainment 

MAY 09, 2024

Rashmika Madanna bags a Big Hindi Film

Fondly called the National Crush, Rashmika Mandanna is on roll these days 

Rashmika Mandanna 

Image: Rashmika Mandanna's Instagram 

After the blockbuster success of Animal, the actress is putting her foot strongly in the Hindi film industry with every new announcement 

 New Announcement 

Image: Rashmika Mandanna's Instagram 

Rashmika Mandanna is officially locked to play the leading lady of Salman Khan in his next biggie, Sikandar 

 Official 

Image: Rashmika Mandanna's Instagram 

The makers wanted a fresh pairing for Sikandar. Salman Khan and Rashmika Mandanna will be seen together for the first time in this movie 

Fresh Pairing 

Images: Salman Khan & Rashmika Mandanna's Instagram 

Sikandar is reportedly being mounted on a huge budget of 400 Crore

Big-Budget 

Image: Rashmika Mandanna's Instagram 

Sajid Nadiadwala is bankrolling the film under his home production. He is reuniting with Salman Khan after Kick (2014) 

Image: Warda Nadiadwala's Instagram 

The Makers 

AR Murugadoss is helming the action thriller, who is best known for directing Ghajini, Holiday, and Darbar 

The Director

Image: AR Murugadoss’ Instagram 

The principal photography of Sikandar is likely to begin in June 2024 across different locations 

Shooting 

Image: Salman Khan's Instagram 

Music 

Image: Pritam's Instagram 

Pritam is composing the music for Salman Khan's movie

Sikandar is among the most anticipated movies of Hindi cinema, it will release on Eid 2025 marking the golden jubilee for the Megastar as the actor is turning 60 next year

Release Date 

Image: Salman Khan's Instagram 

