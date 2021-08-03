Rashmika Mandanna & her cute expressions
She often takes to her Instagram cute photos of herself flaunting her no makeup looks. Rashmika doesn’t shy away from giving us some weird and funny expressions
Rashmika loves her baby doggo very much and always finds time to spend with him. They look so very adorable here
the star has a good sense of humour and captions this picture 'when you want someone to look at you like you look at your food'
We are so in love with million dollar smiles and deep brown formal looks here. The diva’s eye makeup game always deserves special mention
The beauty in Rashmika’s cute photos are that she seems to be genuinely happy in all of it and her smile and large sparkly eyes talk to us through our digital screens
She calls herself the stranger who smiles at everyone and we love that about her!
She sure knows how to keep the child in her alive. Rashmika’s weird yet cute and funny poses always makes her fans happy
And with lips like that she pouts like a baby and we can’t agree more to how cute and beautiful she looks
The Dear Comrade actress’ pictures mostly carry a funny caption and the diva shows off her no makeup look in most of them with a bright smile
She even pulls her friends to join the craziness with which she has won all our hearts
