 Nanditha Gururaj

Entertainment

JUly 05, 2023

Trisha-Keerthy: Richest South actresses

Samantha is one of the most popular actresses in South Indian cinema and reportedly charges 3-10 crore per movie

Samantha Ruth Prabhu

 Image: Samantha Prabhu's Instagram 

The Baahubali actress reportedly charges around 6 crores for a movie. She chooses her roles carefully and opts for roles that enhance her performance

Anushka Shetty

 Image: Anushka Shetty's instagram

The actress made her debut in the Tamil and Telugu industry before stepping foot into Bollywood. She is said to charge 3.5-5 crores for a film

Pooja Hegde

 Image: Pooja Hegde's instagram

Rashmika predominantly works in the Kannda, Tamil, and Telugu industry. She rose to fame after her role in ‘Pushpa- The Rise.’ She reportedly charges 3-6 crores per film

Rashmika Mandanna

 Image: Rashmika Mandanna's instagram

Tamannaah entered the film industry at the young age of 15. Since then she has worked on many multilingual projects. She is said to charge 1.5-5 crores per film

Tamannaah Bhatia

 Image: Tamannaah Bhatia's instagram

The actress has worked in multiple films in Hindi, Telugu and Tamil industry. She reportedly charges around 1-4.5 crore per film

Kajal Aggarwal

 Image: Kajal Aggrwal's instagram

Rakul has worked in Tamil, Telugu and Kannada industries. She rose to fame in a short span of time in the south indian cinema industry. She is rumoured to charge 1.5-3.5 crores per movie

Rakul Preet Singh

 Image: Rakul Preet's instagram

The actress mainly works in the Malayalam, Tamil and Telugu industry and reportedly charges 1-3 crores per movie

Keerthy Suresh

 Image: Keerthy Suresh's instagram

Srinidhi Shetty is an actress and a model who works in the Kannada industry. She is known for her role in KGF. She charges around 1-3 crores per film

Srinidhi Shetty

 Image: Srinidhi Shetty's instagram

The actress has been in the industry for a decade and predominantly works in Tamil cinema. She charges around 10 crores for a film

Trisha Krishnan

 Image: Trisha Krishnan’s instagram

