JUly 05, 2023
Trisha-Keerthy: Richest South actresses
Samantha is one of the most popular actresses in South Indian cinema and reportedly charges 3-10 crore per movie
Samantha Ruth Prabhu
Image: Samantha Prabhu's Instagram
The Baahubali actress reportedly charges around 6 crores for a movie. She chooses her roles carefully and opts for roles that enhance her performance
Anushka Shetty
Image: Anushka Shetty's instagram
The actress made her debut in the Tamil and Telugu industry before stepping foot into Bollywood. She is said to charge 3.5-5 crores for a film
Pooja Hegde
Image: Pooja Hegde's instagram
Rashmika predominantly works in the Kannda, Tamil, and Telugu industry. She rose to fame after her role in ‘Pushpa- The Rise.’ She reportedly charges 3-6 crores per film
Rashmika Mandanna
Image: Rashmika Mandanna's instagram
Tamannaah entered the film industry at the young age of 15. Since then she has worked on many multilingual projects. She is said to charge 1.5-5 crores per film
Tamannaah Bhatia
Image: Tamannaah Bhatia's instagram
The actress has worked in multiple films in Hindi, Telugu and Tamil industry. She reportedly charges around 1-4.5 crore per film
Kajal Aggarwal
Image: Kajal Aggrwal's instagram
Rakul has worked in Tamil, Telugu and Kannada industries. She rose to fame in a short span of time in the south indian cinema industry. She is rumoured to charge 1.5-3.5 crores per movie
Rakul Preet Singh
Image: Rakul Preet's instagram
The actress mainly works in the Malayalam, Tamil and Telugu industry and reportedly charges 1-3 crores per movie
Keerthy Suresh
Image: Keerthy Suresh's instagram
Srinidhi Shetty is an actress and a model who works in the Kannada industry. She is known for her role in KGF. She charges around 1-3 crores per film
Srinidhi Shetty
Image: Srinidhi Shetty's instagram
The actress has been in the industry for a decade and predominantly works in Tamil cinema. She charges around 10 crores for a film
Trisha Krishnan
Image: Trisha Krishnan’s instagram
