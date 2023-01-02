Heading 3

PRACHI MALHOTRA

entertainment

JAN 02, 2023

Rashmika Mandanna with her baby sister

Image: Rashmika Mandanna Instagram

National Crush Rashmika Mandanna is also a big sister to Shiman. Time and again the sibling duo bright up our feeds with their cute pictures

Big sister Rashmika!

Image: Rashmika Mandanna Instagram

The Goodbye star dropped an adorable picture with her little sister back in August 2021, and it is all things cute

Selfie time!

Image: Rashmika Mandanna Instagram

Here is a candid picture of the adorable Mandanna family with the parents and their two princesses

The Mandanna family...

Image: Rashmika Mandanna Instagram

The Pushpa actress was clicked with her kid sister Shiman, and their parents during her short visit to her home recently

Family moment

Image: Rashmika Mandanna Instagram

The Mandanna sisters ooze positive vibes as they pose for a picture at their home

Positive vibes!

Image: Rashmika Mandanna Instagram

The diva and her kid sister Shiman look absolutely endearing as they pose for another adorable selfie

Love is in the air

Image: Rashmika Mandanna Instagram

Rashmika Mandanna and Shiman enjoy some fun time with their mommy as the three share a laugh together

Fun time with mommy!

Image: Rashmika Mandanna Instagram

Take a look at the video of the Mandanna sisters tapping foot together on the Hello 123 Mike Testing with Shiman

Dancing duo

Image: Rashmika Mandanna Instagram

Take a look at this adorable picture of the stunner sharing a dazzling smile with her baby sister

Sibling bond

Image: Rashmika Mandanna Instagram

Rashmika Mandanna gives her sister Shiman a kiss as the two pose for a monochrome picture

My blooming flower

