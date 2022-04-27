Entertainment

Rashmika Mandanna workout routine

Fitness freak

Image: Rashmika Mandanna Instagram

From high jumps, squats, heavy weightlifts to cardio, Rashmika Mandanna ensure to workout with all combination of exercises for balance health

Fitness journey

Image: Kuldeep Sethi Instagram

Rashmika believes that more than anything, our fitness journey is influenced by our consistency in being able to stick to what we have decided

She begins her day with a glass of warm water and maintains a vegetarian diet, protein food and raw fruits for her healthy lifestyle with workout

Image: Rashmika Mandanna Instagram

Diet plan

Rashmika Mandanna trained with her trainer for intense cardio like a pro and gave us fitness lessons

Image: Karan Sawhney Instagram

Intense workout

Rashmika Mandanna's intense training in the gym gives the right motivation to never miss work out and sweat out without any excuses

Intende training

Video: Rashmika Mandanna Instagram

The Pushpa actress gave a sneak peek of her workout routine with a mix of yoga, cardio exercise and intense weight training and left us in awe

Video: Rashmika Mandanna Instagram

Workout routine

Lockdown fitness

Video: Rashmika Mandanna Instagram

Amid lockdown, the actress uploaded a video of her sweating it out at her home gym and gave all the fitness inspiration everyone needs to wipe away the quarantine blues

Video: Rashmika Mandanna Instagram

Rashmika Mandanna leaves no stone unturned to workout. The actress decided to explore a new way to stay fit and health and experience sweating out in a new way at the gym

Beach workout

Image: Rashmika Mandanna Instagram

Rashmika Mandanna’s fitness game has got strong with each passing day. She is killing it and how by lifting heavyy weights and setting major goals

Heavy weights

