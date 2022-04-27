Entertainment
Priyanka Goud
apr 27, 2022
Rashmika Mandanna workout routine
Fitness freak
Image: Rashmika Mandanna Instagram
From high jumps, squats, heavy weightlifts to cardio, Rashmika Mandanna ensure to workout with all combination of exercises for balance health
Fitness journey
Image: Kuldeep Sethi Instagram
Rashmika believes that more than anything, our fitness journey is influenced by our consistency in being able to stick to what we have decided
She begins her day with a glass of warm water and maintains a vegetarian diet, protein food and raw fruits for her healthy lifestyle with workout
Image: Rashmika Mandanna Instagram
Diet plan
Rashmika Mandanna trained with her trainer for intense cardio like a pro and gave us fitness lessons
Image: Karan Sawhney Instagram
Intense workout
Rashmika Mandanna's intense training in the gym gives the right motivation to never miss work out and sweat out without any excuses
Intende training
Video: Rashmika Mandanna Instagram
The Pushpa actress gave a sneak peek of her workout routine with a mix of yoga, cardio exercise and intense weight training and left us in awe
Video: Rashmika Mandanna Instagram
Workout routine
Lockdown fitness
Video: Rashmika Mandanna Instagram
Amid lockdown, the actress uploaded a video of her sweating it out at her home gym and gave all the fitness inspiration everyone needs to wipe away the quarantine blues
Video: Rashmika Mandanna Instagram
Rashmika Mandanna leaves no stone unturned to workout. The actress decided to explore a new way to stay fit and health and experience sweating out in a new way at the gym
Beach workout
Image: Rashmika Mandanna Instagram
Rashmika Mandanna’s fitness game has got strong with each passing day. She is killing it and how by lifting heavyy weights and setting major goals
Heavy weights
