Image: Rashmika Mandanna Instagram
A proven remedy for glowing skin is drinking a lot of water and Rashmika Mandanna firmly believes in water therapy
The water therapy
Rashmika Mandanna regularly tones, cleanses, moisturises her skin and removes makeup before going to bed
Don't go to bed with makeup
She makes it a point to apply sunscreen whenever she steps out in order to protect her skin from harmful rays
Sunscreen is your best friend
The Pushpa actress has apple cider vinegar every morning for a healthy body and skin
Apple cider vinegar
Nothing works wonders for your skin more than a stress-free and positive mindset. Leading a happy life surely reflects on your face
The inner glow
The diva prefers natural products for her skin instead of chemically loaded ones
Using the right products
As the saying goes, "you are what you eat" and Rashmika Mandanna follows a healthy diet to keep herself fit which also reflects on her skin
Eating right!
Aside from eating healthy, she further spends a lot of time in the gym to flush out all the toxins from her body
No pain no gain
In addition to all this, Rashmika Mandanna also regularly uses a Vitamin C serum to keep her skin hydrated and fresh
Vitamin C serum
Although one should keep their face clean, however too much face wash can lead to dryness, and hence, the actress avoids this practise
'No' washing your face 100 times a day
