Heading 3

Rashmika Mandanna's beauty secrets

Prachi Malhotra

Nov 11, 2022

ENTERTAINMENT

Image: Rashmika Mandanna Instagram

A proven remedy for glowing skin is drinking a lot of water and Rashmika Mandanna firmly believes in water therapy

The water therapy

Image: Rashmika Mandanna Instagram

Rashmika Mandanna regularly tones, cleanses, moisturises her skin and removes makeup before going to bed

Don't go to bed with makeup

Image: Rashmika Mandanna Instagram

She makes it a point to apply sunscreen whenever she steps out in order to protect her skin from harmful rays

Sunscreen is your best friend

Image: Rashmika Mandanna Instagram

The Pushpa actress has apple cider vinegar every morning for a healthy body and skin

Apple cider vinegar

Image: Rashmika Mandanna Instagram

Nothing works wonders for your skin more than a stress-free and positive mindset. Leading a happy life surely reflects on your face

The inner glow

Image: Rashmika Mandanna Instagram

The diva prefers natural products for her skin instead of chemically loaded ones

Using the right products

Image: Rashmika Mandanna Instagram

As the saying goes, "you are what you eat" and Rashmika Mandanna follows a healthy diet to keep herself fit which also reflects on her skin

Eating right!

Image: Rashmika Mandanna Instagram

Aside from eating healthy, she further spends a lot of time in the gym to flush out all the toxins from her body

No pain no gain

Image: Rashmika Mandanna Instagram

In addition to all this, Rashmika Mandanna also regularly uses a Vitamin C serum to keep her skin hydrated and fresh

Vitamin C serum

Image: Rashmika Mandanna Instagram

Although one should keep their face clean, however too much face wash can lead to dryness, and hence, the actress avoids this practise

'No' washing your face 100 times a day

THANKS FOR READING
NEXT:  Aditi Rao Hydari-Siddharth Rumored pair

Click Here