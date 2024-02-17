Heading 3

Aditi Singh

Entertainment

FEBRUARY 17, 2024

Rashmika Mandanna’s Best Instagram Posts

Rashmika looks beautiful in a Kodava traditional costume, captioned, “Me Just Being (the awkward for pictures) Me”

#1

Image: Rashmika Mandanna instagram

Rashmika posted this beautiful picture on Children’s Day

Image: Rashmika Mandanna instagram

#2

Rashmika’s lehenga look in this Instagram post is a must-have for wedding season 

Image: Rashmika Mandanna instagram

#3

Rashmika and her pet are too adorable to handle. She captioned the post as “She turned my world upside down”

#4

Image: Rashmika Mandanna instagram

Rashmika is rocking her gym look in this Instagram post

#5

Image: Rashmika Mandanna instagram

Rashmika is smiling eye to eye dressed in a traditional look in this cute Instagram post

#6

Image: Rashmika Mandanna instagram

Rashmika is looking gorgeous in a flower headband in this Instagram post 

#7

Image: Rashmika Mandanna instagram

Rashmika posted a collage of her pictures with her furry friend, Aura

#8

Image: Rashmika Mandanna instagram

Rashmika posted this adorable childhood picture of hers on throwback Thursday

#9

Image: Rashmika Mandanna instagram

#10

Image: Rashmika Mandanna instagram

Rashmika is truly a foodie in this Instagram post, captioned, “I promise, all of this was not me”

