Aditi Singh
Entertainment
FEBRUARY 17, 2024
Rashmika Mandanna’s Best Instagram Posts
Rashmika looks beautiful in a Kodava traditional costume, captioned, “Me Just Being (the awkward for pictures) Me”
#1
Image: Rashmika Mandanna instagram
Rashmika posted this beautiful picture on Children’s Day
Image: Rashmika Mandanna instagram
#2
Rashmika’s lehenga look in this Instagram post is a must-have for wedding season
Image: Rashmika Mandanna instagram
#3
Rashmika and her pet are too adorable to handle. She captioned the post as “She turned my world upside down”
#4
Image: Rashmika Mandanna instagram
Rashmika is rocking her gym look in this Instagram post
#5
Image: Rashmika Mandanna instagram
Rashmika is smiling eye to eye dressed in a traditional look in this cute Instagram post
#6
Image: Rashmika Mandanna instagram
Rashmika is looking gorgeous in a flower headband in this Instagram post
#7
Image: Rashmika Mandanna instagram
Rashmika posted a collage of her pictures with her furry friend, Aura
#8
Image: Rashmika Mandanna instagram
Rashmika posted this adorable childhood picture of hers on throwback Thursday
#9
Image: Rashmika Mandanna instagram
#10
Image: Rashmika Mandanna instagram
Rashmika is truly a foodie in this Instagram post, captioned, “I promise, all of this was not me”
