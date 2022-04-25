Entertainment

 Priyanka Goud

apr 25, 2022

Rashmika Mandanna's breezy airport looks

Comfy is must

Image: Viral Bhayani Instagram

Rashmika Mandanna opted for a comfy look in an oversized sweatshirt and showed why it should be a must-have attire in the wardrobe

Style game

Image: Viral Bhayani

Rashmika took the style game on point with a strapless floral slit orange maxi dress and added an extra element with a denim jacket and a cap

Rashmika Mandanna opted for a lavender co-ord set for the gym look and gave major cues on how to keep it cool, simple yet fashionable

Image: Viral Bhayani

Simple yet so fashionable

Keeping her off-duty look casual and comfortable, the star wore a stylish orange jumpsuit and teamed her comfy look with heels

Off-duty look

Image: Viral Bhayani

Rashmika Mandanna opted for a short white dress and donned an adorable hat to go with the dress and added a quirky touch to the look with a pair of sporty shoes

Image: Viral Bhayani

Easy & cool

Cutie

Image: Viral Bhayani

The actress stole attention with her basic look in jeans and a black tee. Major cues on how to rock this look in any season, summer or winter

Image: Viral Bhayani

Rashmika Mandanna sported a pink tracksuit with white Gucci flats and showed how to be ready from AM to PM in a stunning look that screams comfy all the way

Travel look

Image: Viral Bhayani

Rashmika Mandanna picked a T-shirt dress in a bright pink hue and added a pop of colour to the outfit with white spotless sneakers. Must say, our favourite look

Steal worthy

