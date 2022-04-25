Entertainment
Priyanka Goud
apr 25, 2022
Rashmika Mandanna's breezy airport looks
Comfy is must
Image: Viral Bhayani Instagram
Rashmika Mandanna opted for a comfy look in an oversized sweatshirt and showed why it should be a must-have attire in the wardrobe
Style game
Image: Viral Bhayani
Rashmika took the style game on point with a strapless floral slit orange maxi dress and added an extra element with a denim jacket and a cap
Rashmika Mandanna opted for a lavender co-ord set for the gym look and gave major cues on how to keep it cool, simple yet fashionable
Image: Viral Bhayani
Simple yet so fashionable
Keeping her off-duty look casual and comfortable, the star wore a stylish orange jumpsuit and teamed her comfy look with heels
Off-duty look
Image: Viral Bhayani
Rashmika Mandanna opted for a short white dress and donned an adorable hat to go with the dress and added a quirky touch to the look with a pair of sporty shoes
Image: Viral Bhayani
Easy & cool
Cutie
Image: Viral Bhayani
The actress stole attention with her basic look in jeans and a black tee. Major cues on how to rock this look in any season, summer or winter
Image: Viral Bhayani
Rashmika Mandanna sported a pink tracksuit with white Gucci flats and showed how to be ready from AM to PM in a stunning look that screams comfy all the way
Travel look
Image: Viral Bhayani
Rashmika Mandanna picked a T-shirt dress in a bright pink hue and added a pop of colour to the outfit with white spotless sneakers. Must say, our favourite look
Steal worthy
