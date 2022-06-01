Heading 3

Rashmika Mandanna's comfy athleisure

Priyanka Goud

JUNE 01, 2022

ENTERTAINMENT

Image: Kamlesh Nand

It is well known that Rashmika Mandanna is a fitness freak but also gives major fashion goals with her athleisure looks at the gym

Image: Kamlesh Nand

The Dear Comrade actress opted for black leggings, a tank top and teamed it up with a white jacket, and white sneakers sunglasses. Sporty & on point

Image: Kamlesh Nand

Rashmika Mandanna donned a cool casual look, black jeans and a t-shirt, which she complemented with an olive green jacket. She completed the look with a white cap and slippers

Image: Kamlesh Nand

Rashmika showed comfort is must while working out as she sported her comfy print leggings with an orange tee and white jacket

Image: Kamlesh Nand

Rashmika Mandanna sporting a comfy yet stylish athleisure for workout in abstract print legging and a sweatshirt. She tied her hair in a high bun and defined the gym look

Image: Kamlesh Nand

Rashmika Mandanna donned all-black gym wear in black tight leggings along with a matching tank top. With hair tied into a bun, she flaunted her no make-up glowing skin

Image: Kamlesh Nand

The Pushpa actres was clicked in pink and blue gym wear and black coloured overcoat. The stunner surely knows how to make heads turn be it her gym look or a red carpet appearance

Image: Kamlesh Nand

Rashmika Mandanna gave cues on how to keep it simple with her basic athleisure look in black leggings, a pink t-shirt, and a white cap. With no makeup on, the actress completed her look with hair tied in a messy bun and carried a black tote bag

Image: Kamlesh Nand

Rashmika Mandanna made a statement in an all-pink look teamed with a jacket having puffy sleeves. She is giving major casual-chic, laidback look vibes that is a perfect pick in the hot season

Image: Kamlesh Nand

Rashmika Mandanna’s super comfy tracksuit is the perfect gym to lunch outfit, comfy and stylish and that is all you need to survive in Summers

