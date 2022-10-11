Heading 3
Rashmika Mandanna’s cute selfies
Priyanka Goud
OCT 11, 2022
ENTERTAINMENT
Image: Rashmika Mandanna Instagram
Rashmika Mandanna is the cutest potato ever. Her adorable expression in this selfie totally wins all the points
Image: Rashmika Mandanna Instagram
Rashmika Mandanna looked super cute in a pink furry jacket with a pouting face as she clicked a selfie
Image: Rashmika Mandanna Instagram
Rashmika Mandanna welcomed the new week with a goofy selfie and her funny expression takes the cake
Image: Rashmika Mandanna Instagram
Rashmika Mandanna clicks no make up selfie and ware in love with her natural beauty. The gorgeous looks pretty and her infectious smile is killer
Image: Rashmika Mandanna Instagram
Rashmika Mandanna is obsessed with her pet pup, Aura, and it is visible on her Instagram page. They make an adorable duo in the pic
Image: Rashmika Mandanna Instagram
Rashmika Mandanna is beaming with joy as she clicked a selfie in ethnic look and her smile is to die for
Image: Rashmika Mandanna Instagram
Clad in ash coloured oversized, Rashmika left her tresses open and clicked a pic with a bright smile and glowing skin
Image: Rashmika Mandanna Instagram
Rashmika Mandanna looks splendid as she posed for a pic in bare skin and curly hair. There’s no one who can casual pics like the actress
Click Here
THANKS FOR READING
NEXT: Trisha's sarees for PS1 promotions