Heading 3

Rashmika Mandanna’s cute selfies

Priyanka Goud

OCT 11, 2022

ENTERTAINMENT

Image: Rashmika Mandanna Instagram

Rashmika Mandanna is the cutest potato ever. Her adorable expression in this selfie totally wins all the points

Image: Rashmika Mandanna Instagram

Rashmika Mandanna looked super cute in a pink furry jacket with a pouting face as she clicked a selfie

Image: Rashmika Mandanna Instagram

Rashmika Mandanna welcomed the new week with a goofy selfie and her funny expression takes the cake

Image: Rashmika Mandanna Instagram

Rashmika Mandanna clicks no make up selfie and ware in love with her natural beauty. The gorgeous looks pretty and her infectious smile is killer

Image: Rashmika Mandanna Instagram

Rashmika Mandanna is obsessed with her pet pup, Aura, and it is visible on her Instagram page. They make an adorable duo in the pic

Image: Rashmika Mandanna Instagram

Rashmika Mandanna is beaming with joy as she clicked a selfie in ethnic look and her smile is to die for

Image: Rashmika Mandanna Instagram

Clad in ash coloured oversized, Rashmika left her tresses open and clicked a pic with a bright smile and glowing skin

Image: Rashmika Mandanna Instagram

Rashmika Mandanna looks splendid as she posed for a pic in bare skin and curly hair. There’s no one who can casual pics like the actress

THANKS FOR READING
NEXT: Trisha's sarees for PS1 promotions

Click Here