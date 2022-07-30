Heading 3
Rashmika Mandanna's family moments
Rashmika Mandanna posed for a perfect happy Mandanna family pic with her parents and little sister as they flaunted a big smile
Rashmika Mandanna's lockdown birthday party was all about family love and laughter
Rashmika Mandanna is happiest at home with her parents and baby sister and this pic is proof of it
Rashmika and her little sister Shiman are best friends, they posed for a pic with hair coveted half faces and flaunted big smiles for the camera
Rashmika is a daddy's girl and calls him pa and papsi, how cute right?
Rashmika Mandanna posted a lovely picture with a weary expression as both her dog and younger sister demanded attention from her
Rashmika Mandanna defined family goals as she posed with her sister and mother squeezing in for the perfect moment
Rashmika Mandanna also has a cute little family away from her parents and sister in Hyderabad and that's her furry pets
Rashmika is the mother of a dog named Aura and a cat named Snow. She often steals hearts with their cute posts
