Rashmika Mandanna's family moments

Priyanka Goud

JULY 30, 2022

ENTERTAINMENT

Image: Rashmika Mandanna Instagram

Rashmika Mandanna posed for a perfect happy Mandanna family pic with her parents and little sister as they flaunted a big smile

Image: Rashmika Mandanna Instagram

Rashmika Mandanna's lockdown birthday party was all about family love and laughter

Image: Rashmika Mandanna Instagram

Rashmika Mandanna is happiest at home with her parents and baby sister and this pic is proof of it

Image: Rashmika Mandanna Instagram

Rashmika and her little sister Shiman are best friends, they posed for a pic with hair coveted half faces and flaunted big smiles for the camera

Image: Rashmika Mandanna Instagram

Rashmika is a daddy's girl and calls him pa and papsi, how cute right?

Image: Rashmika Mandanna Instagram

Rashmika Mandanna posted a lovely picture with a weary expression as both her dog and younger sister demanded attention from her

Image: Rashmika Mandanna Instagram

Rashmika Mandanna defined family goals as she posed with her sister and mother squeezing in for the perfect moment

Rashmika Mandanna also has a cute little family away from her parents and sister in Hyderabad and that's her furry pets

Image: Rashmika Mandanna Instagram

Image: Rashmika Mandanna Instagram

Rashmika is the mother of a dog named Aura and a cat named Snow. She often steals hearts with their cute posts

