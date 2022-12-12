DEC 12, 2022

Heading 3

Rashmika Mandanna's favourite food items

Image: Rashmika Mandanna Instagram

Rashmika Mandanna is one of the fittest actresses in the South industry and follows a regular diet to maintain herself

Image: Rashmika Mandanna Instagram

Rashmika Mandanna shared her all time favourite childhood food and it’s eating Biryani and I mixed Rasam with it

Childhood favourite food

Image: Rashmika Mandanna Instagram

She also once revealed her weirdest food combination is ”Lays with Maggi and Lays with curd rice.”

Weird food combination

Image: Rashmika Mandanna Instagram

Rashmika Mandanna hails from coorg so she said wine and pork are also always a part of the cuisine. And her perfect Sunday brunch at home is also Coorgi food

Happy meal is corgi food

Image: Rashmika Mandanna Instagram

Rashmika Mandanna loves rice flour rotis as they are very healthy and delicious, can go perfectly any curry

Healthy is the key

Image: Rashmika Mandanna Instagram

Although South Indian food is her favourite, Rashmika occasionally also enjoys North food items like Dal Makhani, paneer and lassi

Foodie at heart

Image: Rashmika Mandanna Instagram

She loves desserts as well but takes sugar very less. On cheat days, she relishes brownies, ice cream and chocolate tarts

Sweet tooth person

Image: Rashmika Mandanna Instagram

And when Rashmika goes on vacations, Sushi is something she never misses. Her most favourite food item

Loves Sushi

