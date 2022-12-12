DEC 12, 2022
Image: Rashmika Mandanna Instagram
Rashmika Mandanna is one of the fittest actresses in the South industry and follows a regular diet to maintain herself
Image: Rashmika Mandanna Instagram
Rashmika Mandanna shared her all time favourite childhood food and it’s eating Biryani and I mixed Rasam with it
Childhood favourite food
Image: Rashmika Mandanna Instagram
She also once revealed her weirdest food combination is ”Lays with Maggi and Lays with curd rice.”
Weird food combination
Image: Rashmika Mandanna Instagram
Rashmika Mandanna hails from coorg so she said wine and pork are also always a part of the cuisine. And her perfect Sunday brunch at home is also Coorgi food
Happy meal is corgi food
Image: Rashmika Mandanna Instagram
Rashmika Mandanna loves rice flour rotis as they are very healthy and delicious, can go perfectly any curry
Healthy is the key
Image: Rashmika Mandanna Instagram
Although South Indian food is her favourite, Rashmika occasionally also enjoys North food items like Dal Makhani, paneer and lassi
Foodie at heart
Image: Rashmika Mandanna Instagram
She loves desserts as well but takes sugar very less. On cheat days, she relishes brownies, ice cream and chocolate tarts
Sweet tooth person
Image: Rashmika Mandanna Instagram
And when Rashmika goes on vacations, Sushi is something she never misses. Her most favourite food item
Loves Sushi
Click Here
THANKS FOR READING
NEXT: Rana Daggubati-Miheeka's romantic pics