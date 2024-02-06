Heading 3
Nikita Vishwakarma
Entertainment
February 06, 2024
Rashmika Mandanna's Gorgeous Looks
Rashmika Mandanna stuns in a sleek red lehenga with a sleeveless blouse
Sartorial Grace
Image: Rashmika Mandanna IG
Adorned in a plain yellow saree, she radiates timeless grace
Image: Rashmika Mandanna IG
Elegance Unveiled
Styling a white saree with simplicity, enhanced by a stunning choker set
Image: Rashmika Mandanna IG
Effortless Beauty
Embrace glamor in a long flare-back one-piece dress with a touch of white
Golden Elegance
Image: Rashmika Mandanna IG
Adorning an off-white saree featuring a delicate mirror pattern, complemented by a backless blouse and adorned with minimal jewelry
Understated Glamor
Image: Rashmika Mandanna IG
Stepping into grace with a printed Anarkali long dress, accentuated by the allure of long earrings
Printed Perfection
Image: Rashmika Mandanna IG
Gracefully donned in a body-fit gown adorned with black and silver mirror patterns
Elegance in Monochrome
Image: Rashmika Mandanna IG
Chic Sophistication
Image: Rashmika Mandanna IG
Rocking a black short one-piece dress with a stylishly long trail at the back
A sizzling hot lehenga with impeccable embroidery, paired with a sleeveless blouse and a dainty bindi and bangles for that perfect touch of elegance
Radiant in Red
Image: Rashmika Mandanna IG
Glowing in Gold
Image: Rashmika Mandanna IG
Adorned in a nude brown lehenga paired with a sleeveless blouse, embodying a shimmery yet sophisticated allure
Click Here
For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.