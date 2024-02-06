Heading 3

Nikita Vishwakarma

Entertainment

February 06, 2024

Rashmika Mandanna's Gorgeous Looks

Rashmika Mandanna stuns in a sleek red lehenga with a sleeveless blouse

Sartorial Grace

Image: Rashmika Mandanna IG

Adorned in a plain yellow saree, she radiates timeless grace

Image: Rashmika Mandanna IG

Elegance Unveiled

Styling a white saree with simplicity, enhanced by a stunning choker set

Image: Rashmika Mandanna IG

Effortless Beauty

Embrace glamor in a long flare-back one-piece dress with a touch of white

Golden Elegance

Image: Rashmika Mandanna IG

Adorning an off-white saree featuring a delicate mirror pattern, complemented by a backless blouse and adorned with minimal jewelry

Understated Glamor

Image: Rashmika Mandanna IG

Stepping into grace with a printed Anarkali long dress, accentuated by the allure of long earrings

Printed Perfection

Image: Rashmika Mandanna IG

Gracefully donned in a body-fit gown adorned with black and silver mirror patterns

Elegance in Monochrome

Image: Rashmika Mandanna IG

Chic Sophistication

Image: Rashmika Mandanna IG

Rocking a black short one-piece dress with a stylishly long trail at the back

A sizzling hot lehenga with impeccable embroidery, paired with a sleeveless blouse and a dainty bindi and bangles for that perfect touch of elegance

Radiant in Red

Image: Rashmika Mandanna IG

Glowing in Gold

Image: Rashmika Mandanna IG

Adorned in a nude brown lehenga paired with a sleeveless blouse, embodying a shimmery yet sophisticated allure

