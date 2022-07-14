Heading 3
Rashmika Mandanna's healthy diet
Priyanka Goud
JULY 14, 2022
ENTERTAINMENT
Image: Rashmika Mandanna Instagram
Rashmika Mandanna is a fitness freak and follows a regular diet to stay healthy always. She follows a dietician's plan for her daily intake of food
Video: Rashmika Mandanna Instagram
Apart from being a superstar in acting, Rashmika is also super fit and healthy as she follows the right diet plan for her body
Image: Rashmika Mandanna Instagram
Rashmika Mandanna begins her day with water and now she has started drinking apple cider vinegar in the morning
Image: Rashmika Mandanna Instagram
Rashmika Mandanna also has coffee, tea and celery juice between her shoots
Image: Rashmika Mandanna Instagram
Rashmika's diet is very specific. She gorges on South Indian food for lunch, without rice, and for healthy munchies, she likes to eat sweet potato with cinnamon
Image: Rashmika Mandanna Instagram
For dinner, Rashmika has vegetable soup and raw fruits. Sometimes, she also enjoys chicken steak with mashed potatoes
Image: Rashmika Mandanna Instagram
Rashmika Mandanna also revealed that she eats chocolate cake or ice cream on her cheat days
Earlier, Rashmika was pure vegetarian, now she started eating non-vegetarian. Chicken steak and omlette is her go-to as it gives her enough protein after intense workout sessions
Image: Rashmika Mandanna Instagram
Rashmika intakes a lot of fruits. She always carries a box full of fruits to eat whenever she gets time while working
Image: Rashmika Mandanna Instagram
