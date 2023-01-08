Heading 3

PRACHI MALHOTRA

Entertainment

JAN 08, 2023

Rashmika Mandanna's holiday diaries

Image: Rashmika Mandanna Instagram

National Crush Rashmika Mandanna loves to go off on lavish holidays whenever her busy work schedule allows it

Holiday diaries

Image: Rashmika Mandanna Instagram

In October this year, the diva flew to Maldives to blow off some steam after her busy schedule

Blowing off some steam

Image: Rashmika Mandanna Instagram

She gives out wanderlust goals as she poses for a mesmerizing picture by the beach in the Maldives

Posing game strong

Image: Rashmika Mandanna Instagram

The Pushpa actress is all smiles as she enjoys a fun time in the pool during her Maldives holiday

Water baby

Image: Rashmika Mandanna Instagram

Rashmika is making the most of her trip as she enjoys a lavish feast by the poolside, donning a stylish attire

Vacay 'mode on'

Back in February this year, the Pushpa star shared a mirror selfie donning an adorable pink fur sweatshirt from Russia

Image: Rashmika Mandanna Instagram

Selfie from Russia

Image: Rashmika Mandanna Instagram

Seems like Rashmika Mandanna had a blast during her Russia trip

Snowman

Rashmika Mandanna poses for an adorable pic in Abu Dhabi in July this year

Abu Dhabi

Image: Rashmika Mandanna Instagram

Here is another picture of the stunner from her trip to Abu Dhabi in July this year

Image: Rashmika Mandanna Instagram

The fun continues !

Rashmika Mandanna keeps on treating herself with such lavish trips and always manages to leave the fans smitten with her glimpses

Image: Rashmika Mandanna Instagram

Happy times!

