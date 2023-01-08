JAN 08, 2023
Rashmika Mandanna's holiday diaries
Image: Rashmika Mandanna Instagram
National Crush Rashmika Mandanna loves to go off on lavish holidays whenever her busy work schedule allows it
Holiday diaries
Image: Rashmika Mandanna Instagram
In October this year, the diva flew to Maldives to blow off some steam after her busy schedule
Blowing off some steam
Image: Rashmika Mandanna Instagram
She gives out wanderlust goals as she poses for a mesmerizing picture by the beach in the Maldives
Posing game strong
Image: Rashmika Mandanna Instagram
The Pushpa actress is all smiles as she enjoys a fun time in the pool during her Maldives holiday
Water baby
Image: Rashmika Mandanna Instagram
Rashmika is making the most of her trip as she enjoys a lavish feast by the poolside, donning a stylish attire
Vacay 'mode on'
Back in February this year, the Pushpa star shared a mirror selfie donning an adorable pink fur sweatshirt from Russia
Image: Rashmika Mandanna Instagram
Selfie from Russia
Image: Rashmika Mandanna Instagram
Seems like Rashmika Mandanna had a blast during her Russia trip
Snowman
Rashmika Mandanna poses for an adorable pic in Abu Dhabi in July this year
Abu Dhabi
Image: Rashmika Mandanna Instagram
Here is another picture of the stunner from her trip to Abu Dhabi in July this year
Image: Rashmika Mandanna Instagram
The fun continues !
Rashmika Mandanna keeps on treating herself with such lavish trips and always manages to leave the fans smitten with her glimpses
Image: Rashmika Mandanna Instagram
Happy times!
