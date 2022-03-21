Entertainment
Akshat Sundrani
MAR 21, 2022
Rashmika Mandanna's lesser-known facts
Clean & Clear Fresh Face in 2014
Image: Eshaan Girri
Rashmika won the Clean & Clear Fresh Face Award in 2014. She was the first person from Coorg to win this competition
Emma Watson and Sridevi are two of her favourite actresses. She takes inspiration from the late actress Sridevi's work
Image: Rashmika Mandanna Instagram
Favourite actresses
In 2018, She made her Telugu film debut opposite Naga Shourya with the film titled Chalo
Image: Rashmika Mandanna Instagram
Telugu Debut
Rashmika began modelling in 2012 and she had always aspired to be an actress, so she had her priorities straight
Image: Rashmika Mandanna Instagram
Modelling
As fate would have it, she was noticed by a film director in an advertisement for Clean & Clear and that is how she got her first film
Spotted by a director in TVC
Image: Rashmika Mandanna Instagram
She was engaged to her debut film co-star Rakshit Shetty. However, the couple called off the engagement mutually
Called off engagement
Image: Rashmika Mandanna Instagram
She is the eldest of her siblings and was born and raised in Kodagu. She completed her education in Coorg
Image: Rashmika Mandanna Instagram
Eldest in siblings
This year, the actress will make her Bollywood debut in Mission Manju, co-starring Sidharth Malhotra. Even before her debut Hindi film, Rashmika has landed her second project, Goodbye, co-starring Amitabh Bachchan and Neena Gupta
Bollywood debut
Image: Rashmika Mandanna Instagram
