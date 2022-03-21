Entertainment

Akshat Sundrani

MAR 21, 2022

Rashmika Mandanna's lesser-known facts

Clean & Clear Fresh Face in 2014

Image: Eshaan Girri

Rashmika won the Clean & Clear Fresh Face Award in 2014. She was the first person from Coorg to win this competition

Emma Watson and Sridevi are two of her favourite actresses. She takes inspiration from the late actress Sridevi's work

Image: Rashmika Mandanna Instagram

Favourite actresses

In 2018, She made her Telugu film debut opposite Naga Shourya with the film titled Chalo

Image: Rashmika Mandanna Instagram

Telugu Debut

Rashmika began modelling in 2012 and she had always aspired to be an actress, so she had her priorities straight

Image: Rashmika Mandanna Instagram

Modelling

As fate would have it, she was noticed by a film director in an advertisement for Clean & Clear and that is how she got her first film

Spotted by a director in TVC

Image: Rashmika Mandanna Instagram

She was engaged to her debut film co-star Rakshit Shetty. However, the couple called off the engagement mutually

Called off engagement

Image: Rashmika Mandanna Instagram

She is the eldest of her siblings and was born and raised in Kodagu. She completed her education in Coorg

Image: Rashmika Mandanna Instagram

Eldest in siblings

This year, the actress will make her Bollywood debut in Mission Manju, co-starring Sidharth Malhotra. Even before her debut Hindi film, Rashmika has landed her second project, Goodbye, co-starring Amitabh Bachchan and Neena Gupta

Bollywood debut

Image: Rashmika Mandanna Instagram

