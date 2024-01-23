Heading 3
January 23, 2024
Rashmika Mandanna’s upcoming movies
South sensation Rashmika Mandanna is making headlines ever since the release of her last release, Animal. The actress showcased her acting prowess as Geetanjali in the film
Rashmika Mandanna
Image: Animal's Instagram
Her last release, Animal, collected in the vicinity of Rs 900 Crores gross worldwide and turned a Blockbuster
Image: Animal's Instagram
Animal Box Office
With a blockbuster in 2023, Rashmika is set to commence her cinematic journey of 2024 with exciting line-ups. Check it out!
Image: IMDb
Upcoming Releases
The sequel Pushpa 2: The Rule will see her reprising the iconic role of Srivali from the original film. The Allu Arjun starrer is one of the most hyped movies of 2024
Pushpa 2: The Rule
Image: Mythri Movie Makers Twitter
It is the female-centric and first solo-led film of Rashmika's career. The film directed by Rahul Ravindran is said to be a thriller drama
The Girlfriend
Image: Rashmika Mandanna’s Instagram
D51 will mark her first collaboration with National Award winning director Shekhar Kammula and popular actor Dhanush. Telugu Star Nagarjuna is also part of the movie
D51
Image: Rashmika Mandanna’s Instagram
Rashmika Mandanna is also playing the leading lady of Vicky Kaushal in Chhava. It is a period-drama based on the life of Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj
Chhava
Image: Rashmika Mandanna’s Instagram
Helmed by Shantharuban, Rainbow is a Tamil-Telugu bilingual drama. The movie stars Dev Mohan and Rashmika Mandanna in lead
Rainbow
Image: Rashmika Mandanna’s Instagram
Niithin, Rashmika and director Venky Kudumula are reuniting for an upcoming film, VNRTrio. Mythri Movie Makers is bankrolling the movie
VNRTrio
Image: Rashmika Mandanna’s Instagram
Animal Park
Image: Rashmika Mandanna’s Instagram
Rashmika is also reportedly reprising her role of Geetanjali in Animal Park. However, there is long time for the film to go on the floors
