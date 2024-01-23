Heading 3

Mohit K Dixit

Entertainment

January 23, 2024

Rashmika Mandanna’s upcoming movies

South sensation Rashmika Mandanna is making headlines ever since the release of her last release, Animal. The actress showcased her acting prowess as Geetanjali in the film 

Rashmika Mandanna

Image: Animal's Instagram

Her last release, Animal, collected in the vicinity of Rs 900 Crores gross worldwide and turned a Blockbuster

Image: Animal's Instagram

Animal Box Office

With a blockbuster in 2023, Rashmika is set to commence her cinematic journey of 2024 with exciting line-ups. Check it out! 

Image: IMDb

Upcoming Releases

The sequel Pushpa 2: The Rule will see her reprising the iconic role of Srivali from the original film. The Allu Arjun starrer is one of the most hyped movies of 2024 

Pushpa 2: The Rule

Image: Mythri Movie Makers Twitter

It is the female-centric and first solo-led film of Rashmika's career. The film directed by Rahul Ravindran is said to be a thriller drama 

The Girlfriend

Image: Rashmika Mandanna’s Instagram

D51 will mark her first collaboration with National Award winning director Shekhar Kammula and popular actor Dhanush. Telugu Star Nagarjuna is also part of the movie 

D51

Image: Rashmika Mandanna’s Instagram

Rashmika Mandanna is also playing the leading lady of Vicky Kaushal in Chhava. It is a period-drama based on the life of Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj

Chhava

Image: Rashmika Mandanna’s Instagram

Helmed by Shantharuban, Rainbow is a Tamil-Telugu bilingual drama. The movie stars Dev Mohan and Rashmika Mandanna in lead 

Rainbow

Image: Rashmika Mandanna’s Instagram

Niithin, Rashmika and director Venky Kudumula are reuniting for an upcoming film, VNRTrio. Mythri Movie Makers is bankrolling the movie

VNRTrio

Image: Rashmika Mandanna’s Instagram

Animal Park

Image: Rashmika Mandanna’s Instagram

Rashmika is also reportedly reprising her role of Geetanjali in Animal Park. However, there is long time for the film to go on the floors

For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.

Click Here