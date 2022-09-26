Heading 3
Rashmika-Pooja: South divas in jumpsuits
Image: Rakul Preet Singh Instagram
Rakul Preet Singh defined glam in a black lace jumpsuit with long sleeves and enhanced her look with the leather corset and silver earrings
Image: Aditi Rao Hydari Instagram
Aditi looked stunning in black jumpsuit with and white balloon sleeves and went for subtle makeup with a hair bun and earrings
Image: Pooja Hegde Instagram
Pooja Hegde looked stunning in a cream jumpsuit with heavy embroidery and a cropped jacket. Open tresses, dewy makeup, and golden accessories completed the look
Image: Mrunal Thakur Instagram
Mrunal Thakur looked chic in the blue jumpsuit with minimal makeup and hoop earrings
Image: Samantha Instagram
Samantha shows how to be party ready in silver jumpsuit and statement earrings, low bun and luxe bag
Image: Kajal Aggarwal Instagram
Kajal Aggarwal upped her style game in a sexy jumpsuit in blue. She chose to leave her hair open and completed the look with just pair of earrings
Image: Tamannaah Bhatia Instagram
Tamannaah Bhatia gave the right dose of glam with her red jumpsuit with long trail, bold make up and matching heels
Image: Keerthys Suresh Instagram
Keerthy Suresh made a colourful statement in a pastel peach jumpsuit with loose tresses and minimal makeup. Such a comfy look
Image: Shruti Haasan Instagram
Shruti Haasan looked smoking hot in a black latex jumpsuit with piggy tales and bold makeup. The actress rocked the look and completed it with black boots
