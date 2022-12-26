DEC 26, 2022
As we recently celebrated Christmas 2022, several celebrities shared sneak peeks of their Christmas festivities on social media
Image: IMDb
Image: Rashmika Mandanna Instagram
Doesn't Rashmika Mandanna look adorable as she poses by the Christmas tree flaunting her dazzling smile
Rashmika Mandanna
Image: Shruti Haasan Instagram
The Megastar looks dazzling as she poses among the snow-covered trees, making for a perfect Christmas card
Chiranjeevi
Image: Shruti Haasan Instagram
The Saalar actress celebrated the festival of joy with her beau Santanu Hazarika
Shruti Haasan
Image: Hanska Motwani Instagram
Hansika Motwani shared some sneak peeks into her first Christmas with her businessman husband Sohael Kathuria
Hanska Motwani
Image: Mohanlal Twitter
The superstar is a desi Santa as he poses with a large number of colorful gifts
Mohanlal
Nayanthara
Image: Vignesh Shivan Instagram
Lady Superstar Nayanthara twinned in matching attire with hubby Vignesh Shivan as the two celebrate Christmas with their twin boys
Image: Vijay Deverakonda Instagram
For the Liger star, Vijay Deverakonda Christmas means spending time with your loved ones
Vijay Deverakonda
Image: Gautam Karthik Instagram
Newly-weds Gautam Karthik and Manjima Mohan look love-struck in this Christmas photo
Gautam Karthik
Image: Ram Charan Instagram
Ram Charan, Varun Tej, Sai Dharam Tej, and the entire clan celebrated Christmas together
