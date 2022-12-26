DEC 26, 2022

Heading 3

Rashmika to Chiranjeevi: Christmas 2022

As we recently celebrated Christmas 2022, several celebrities shared sneak peeks of their Christmas festivities on social media

Image: Rashmika Mandanna Instagram

Doesn't Rashmika Mandanna look adorable as she poses by the Christmas tree flaunting her dazzling smile

Rashmika Mandanna

Image: Shruti Haasan Instagram

The Megastar looks dazzling as she poses among the snow-covered trees, making for a perfect Christmas card

Chiranjeevi

Image: Shruti Haasan Instagram

The Saalar actress celebrated the festival of joy with her beau Santanu Hazarika

Shruti Haasan

Image: Hanska Motwani Instagram

Hansika Motwani shared some sneak peeks into her first Christmas with her businessman husband Sohael Kathuria

Hanska Motwani

Image: Mohanlal Twitter

The superstar is a desi Santa as he poses with a large number of colorful gifts

Mohanlal

Nayanthara

Image: Vignesh Shivan Instagram

Lady Superstar Nayanthara twinned in matching attire with hubby Vignesh Shivan as the two celebrate Christmas with their twin boys

Image: Vijay Deverakonda Instagram

For the Liger star, Vijay Deverakonda Christmas means spending time with your loved ones

Vijay Deverakonda

Image: Gautam Karthik Instagram

Newly-weds Gautam Karthik and Manjima Mohan look love-struck in this Christmas photo

Gautam Karthik

Image: Ram Charan Instagram

Ram Charan, Varun Tej, Sai Dharam Tej, and the entire clan celebrated Christmas together

Secret Santa

