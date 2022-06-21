Heading 3
Rashmika to Vijay: Best on-screen pairs
JUNE 21, 2022
PRIYANK GOUD
ENTERTAINMENT
Image: Twitter
Prabhas and Anushka Shetty are one of the most loved on-screen pairs. They have worked together in 4 films including Billa, Mirchi, and Baahubali franchise, and made millions of fans root for them
Image: Twitter
Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna are the most favourite on-screen couple. They have worked together on the films Geetha Govindam and Dear Comrade. and the audience loved their mesmerizing chemistry
Image: Twitter
Pawan Kalyan and Bhumika Chawla,who worked on Kushi movie created magic with their chemistry. They are one of the classic on-screen pairs in Tollywood
Image: Twitter
Samantha and Naga Chaitanya, fondly called #Chaysam in real life, have parted ways in real life but the magic they created together in films like Ye Maya Chesave, Manam, and Majili is cherished forever
Image: IMBD
One of the best onscreen and off-screen couples, Ajith and Shalini Kumar made for the perfect couple in Amarkalam and fell in love on the sets too
Image: Twitter
Trisha and Simbu have paired against each other twice. But the memorable one is always the people’s favorite Karthik - Jessi from the film Vinnaithaandi Varuvaayaa
Image: Twitter
Suriya and Jyothika, the best on-screen pair, were a perfect off-screen couple too. They acted in around eight movies together and their comfort
Image: IMBD
Mohanlal and Shobana have acted together in 55 movies. They were a visual treat to watch for audiences with their impeccable acting and dancing
Dulquer Salmaan and Nithya Menen are best new age on-screen pairs. Their romance, chemistry, and bond in films like Ok Kanmani, 100 Days Of Love, Bangalore Days, and more were a treat to fans
Image: Twitter
Dileep and Kavya Madhavan, who were called the 'controversial' onscreen pair of Malayalam cinema were a perfect hit on-screen and off-screen too The duo has shared the screen in almost 25 films and are married in real life too
Image: Twitter
