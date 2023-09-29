Heading 3
Ravi Teja set to clash with Mahesh Babu
Ravi Teja is one of the most prominent and sought-after actors in Telugu cinema. Known as the ‘Mass Maharaja’, the actor is famous for his action comedy films that appeal widely to the audience
Ravi Teja
The actor is making headlines for his upcoming film release that has paved a threat for Mahesh Babu's film
New Film
The Dhamaka actor has announced the release date of his next action flick, Eagle, on social media. This raises tension among Mahesh Babu fans
Eagle
Reportedly, Ravi Teja's Eagle is scheduled to release on Sankranti 2024 i.e. January 13, 2024
Release Date
The Clash
As per the reports, Eagle is clashing with Mahesh Babu's action drama, Guntur Karam, at the box office
Eagle Star cast
Apart from Ravi Teja, the film also features Kavya Thapar, Anupama Parameswaran, Navdeep, Srinivasa Avasarala, and Madhoo among others
Guntur Karam
Guntur Karam marks the third collaboration of Mahesh Babu and Trivikram. The film is officially announced to hit the theaters on January 13, 2024
Guntur Karam features an ensemble cast including Sreeleela, Meenakshi Chaudhary, Jagapathi Babu, Prakash Raj, and Ramya Krishnan, other than the Spyder actor
Star cast
Mass Maharaja's immediate next release is Pan-India film, Tiger Nageswara Rao. The movie is releasing on October 20, marking the clash with Thalapathy Vijay's Leo
Ravi Teja's Work Front
Mahesh Babu is officially announced to collaborate with SS Rajamouli for a Pan-world globe-trotting visual extravaganza film. It is expected to go on floors in 2024
Mahesh Babu's Work Front
