Mohit K Dixit 

Entertainment

september 29, 2023

Ravi Teja set to clash with Mahesh Babu

Ravi Teja is one of the most prominent and sought-after actors in Telugu cinema. Known as the ‘Mass Maharaja’, the actor is famous for his action comedy films that appeal widely to the audience

Ravi Teja 

Image: IMDb 

The actor is making headlines for his upcoming film release that has paved a threat for Mahesh Babu's film

New Film

Image: IMDb 

The Dhamaka actor has announced the release date of his next action flick, Eagle, on social media. This raises tension among Mahesh Babu fans

Image: IMDb 

Eagle 

Reportedly, Ravi Teja's Eagle is scheduled to release on Sankranti 2024 i.e. January 13, 2024

Release Date

Image: Ravi Teja's Twitter 

The Clash

Image: IMDb 

As per the reports, Eagle is clashing with Mahesh Babu's action drama, Guntur Karam, at the box office

Eagle Star cast 

Image: IMDb 

Apart from Ravi Teja, the film also features Kavya Thapar, Anupama Parameswaran, Navdeep, Srinivasa Avasarala, and Madhoo among others

 Guntur Karam

Image: IMDb 

Guntur Karam marks the third collaboration of Mahesh Babu and Trivikram. The film is officially announced to hit the theaters on January 13, 2024

Guntur Karam features an ensemble cast including Sreeleela, Meenakshi Chaudhary, Jagapathi Babu, Prakash Raj, and Ramya Krishnan, other than the Spyder actor

Star cast

Image: IMDb 

Mass Maharaja's immediate next release is Pan-India film, Tiger Nageswara Rao. The movie is releasing on October 20, marking the clash with Thalapathy Vijay's Leo

Ravi Teja's Work Front

Image: Ravi Teja's Twitter

Mahesh Babu is officially announced to collaborate with SS Rajamouli for a Pan-world globe-trotting visual extravaganza film. It is expected to go on floors in 2024

Mahesh Babu's Work Front

Image: IMDb 

