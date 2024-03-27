Heading 3
Mohit K Dixit
Entertainment
March 27, 2024
RC 17: Ramcharan Reunites with Sukumar
Pan-India star Ram Charan is on a roll these days. The actor was recently in the headlines regarding the muhurat pooja of RC 16 and now he has officially announced his next film as well.
Ramcharan
Image: Ramcharan’s Instagram
On the occasion of Holi, Ramcharan officially announced his next film, tentatively called #RC17
Image: Ramcharan’s Instagram
RC 17
Ramcharan is teaming up with Sukumar, who is best known for directing Pushpa
Image: Sukumar’s Instagram
The Director
Ramcharan and Sukumar have previously worked on Rangasthalam which is considered among the best performances of the actor
Reunion
Image: Ramcharan’s Instagram
Mythri Movie Makers, best known for Pushpa, is bankrolling #RC17. The untitled movie is touted to be a big-scale action-drama
The Production Banner
Image: Ramcharan’s Instagram
Devi Sri Prasad, popular as Rockstar DSP will compose the music
The Music
Image: DSP’s Instagram
The filming Of RC 17 is likely to begin by the end of 2024
Shooting
Image: Ramcharan’s Instagram
As of now, the makers are planning for a late 2025 Release
Release
Image: Ramcharan’s Instagram
Ramcharan's Work Front
Image: Ramcharan’s Instagram
Ramcharan is gearing up for the release of Game Changer while he has started filming for RC 16 under Buchi Babu Sana's direction
Image: Sukumar’s Instagram
Sukumar is presently working on Pushpa 2 with Allu Arjun. It will release on Aug 15, 2024, and then he will head towards RC 17
Sukumar's Work Front
