Mohit K Dixit

Entertainment

March 27, 2024

RC 17: Ramcharan Reunites with Sukumar


Pan-India star Ram Charan is on a roll these days. The actor was recently in the headlines regarding the muhurat pooja of RC 16 and now he has officially announced his next film as well.

Ramcharan

Image: Ramcharan’s Instagram

On the occasion of Holi, Ramcharan officially announced his next film, tentatively called #RC17

Image: Ramcharan’s Instagram

RC 17

Ramcharan is teaming up with Sukumar, who is best known for directing Pushpa 

Image: Sukumar’s Instagram

The Director

Ramcharan and Sukumar have previously worked on Rangasthalam which is considered among the best performances of the actor 

Reunion

Image: Ramcharan’s Instagram

Mythri Movie Makers, best known for Pushpa, is bankrolling #RC17. The untitled movie is touted to be a big-scale action-drama 

The Production Banner

Image: Ramcharan’s Instagram

Devi Sri Prasad, popular as Rockstar DSP will compose the music

The Music

Image: DSP’s Instagram

The filming Of RC 17 is likely to begin by the end of 2024 

Shooting

Image: Ramcharan’s Instagram

As of now, the makers are planning for a late 2025 Release 

Release

Image: Ramcharan’s Instagram

Ramcharan's Work Front

Image: Ramcharan’s Instagram

Ramcharan is gearing up for the release of Game Changer while he has started filming for RC 16 under Buchi Babu Sana's direction 

Image: Sukumar’s Instagram

Sukumar is presently working on Pushpa 2 with Allu Arjun. It will release on Aug 15, 2024, and then he will head towards RC 17 

Sukumar's Work Front 

