Heading 3

Prachi Malhotra

ENTERTAINMENT

FEB 14, 2023

RC15: Ram Charan-Kiara Advani's next

Image: IMDb

Post the International success of SS Rajamouli's period action drama RRR, Ram Charan has embarked on a new journey

The magic of RRR

The Mega Power star has collaborated with filmmaker S Shankar for his next, titled RC15 for now

Image: IMDb

RC15

Ram Charan's impressive shirt collection

Ram Charan's impressive shirt collection

Image: Kiara Advani Instagram

Bollywood beauty Kiara Advani who recently got married to actor Sidharth Malhotra has been roped in as the leading lady of the movie

Leading lady Kiara Advani

Touted to be a political thriller, the film will reportedly feature Ram Charan in a dual role. However, nothing has been confirmed yet

Image: Ram Charan Instagram

Double trouble

The movie will feature music rendered by renowned composer S. Thaman with camera work from Tirru and R. Rathnavelu

Image: Ram Charan Instagram

Music by S Thaman

Aside from Ram Charan and Kiara Advani, the film's cast will also include S. J. Suryah in a pivotal role, along with others

Image: Sri Venkateswara Creations Twitter

S. J. Suryah on board the cast

Bankrolled by Dil Raju and Sirish under the banner of Sri Venkateswara Creations, filmmaker Karthik Subbaraj has provided the story for RC15

Image: Ram Charan Instagram

A Karthik Subbaraj story

Recently, Kiara Advani took to her Instagram story and shared a glimpse of a special surprise from her RC15 team

Video: Sri Venkateswara Creations Twitter

The ultimate wedding gift

In the video shared by the makers, the entire team can be seen congratulating the newlyweds Kiara and Sidharth on their new journey together

Image: Sri Venkateswara Creations Twitter

'Congratulations'

While the release date of the movie has not been finalized yet, the film has been shot in Hyderabad, Visakhapatnam, Andhra Pradesh, Maharashtra, Punjab, and New Zealand

Image: Ram Charan Instagram

Shoot locations

For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.

Click Here