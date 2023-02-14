FEB 14, 2023
RC15: Ram Charan-Kiara Advani's next
Image: IMDb
Post the International success of SS Rajamouli's period action drama RRR, Ram Charan has embarked on a new journey
The magic of RRR
The Mega Power star has collaborated with filmmaker S Shankar for his next, titled RC15 for now
Image: IMDb
RC15
Image: Kiara Advani Instagram
Bollywood beauty Kiara Advani who recently got married to actor Sidharth Malhotra has been roped in as the leading lady of the movie
Leading lady Kiara Advani
Touted to be a political thriller, the film will reportedly feature Ram Charan in a dual role. However, nothing has been confirmed yet
Image: Ram Charan Instagram
Double trouble
The movie will feature music rendered by renowned composer S. Thaman with camera work from Tirru and R. Rathnavelu
Image: Ram Charan Instagram
Music by S Thaman
Aside from Ram Charan and Kiara Advani, the film's cast will also include S. J. Suryah in a pivotal role, along with others
Image: Sri Venkateswara Creations Twitter
S. J. Suryah on board the cast
Bankrolled by Dil Raju and Sirish under the banner of Sri Venkateswara Creations, filmmaker Karthik Subbaraj has provided the story for RC15
Image: Ram Charan Instagram
A Karthik Subbaraj story
Recently, Kiara Advani took to her Instagram story and shared a glimpse of a special surprise from her RC15 team
Video: Sri Venkateswara Creations Twitter
The ultimate wedding gift
In the video shared by the makers, the entire team can be seen congratulating the newlyweds Kiara and Sidharth on their new journey together
Image: Sri Venkateswara Creations Twitter
'Congratulations'
While the release date of the movie has not been finalized yet, the film has been shot in Hyderabad, Visakhapatnam, Andhra Pradesh, Maharashtra, Punjab, and New Zealand
Image: Ram Charan Instagram
Shoot locations
