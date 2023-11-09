Real couples as Reel couples on screen

Amitabh Bachchan and Jaya Bachchan have romanced on-screen in several movies like Abhimaan, Chupke Chupke, Mili, Silsila, and K3G among others. They both tied the knot in 1973
Amitabh-Jaya
Image: Amitabh Bachchan's Instagram
Ajay Devgn and Kajol got married in 1999. They both appeared as a couple on-screen in films like Ishq, Pearl To Hona Hi Tha, Raju Chacha, U Me Aur Hum, and Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior among others
Image: Radhika Mehra / Kajol's Instagram
Ajay-Kajol
Riteish-Genelia is a power couple in Bollywood. The couple did several romantic films together like Tujhe Meri Kasam, Tere Naal Love Ho Gaya, Mister Mummy, and Ved
Riteish-Genelia
Video: Riteish Deshmukh's Instagram
Rishi Kapoor and Neetu Kapoor tied the knot in 1980. The duo appeared in several movies as on-screen couple; Kabhi Kabhi, Amar Akbar Anthony, Do Dooni Chaar, Jab Tak Hai Jaan, and Besharam among others
Rishi-Neetu
Image: Neetu Kapoor's Instagram
Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt were recently seen in Brahmastra Part One: Shiva. They both fell in love on the sets of the mythological superhero movie and tied the knot in 2022
Ranbir-Alia
Image: Alia Bhatt's Instagram
Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone fell for each other on the sets of Goliyon Ki Rasleela: Ram Leela. They both tied the knot in 2018 and appeared as a couple in films like Bajirao Mastani, and 83
Ranveer-Deepika
Image: Deepika Padukone's Instagram
Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani did a film together, Shershaah. The reel couple started dating while filming the project and took their relationship ahead with their marriage in 2023
Sidharth-Kiara
Image: Sidharth Malhotra's Instagram
Dharmendra and Hema Malini did several films together like Sholay, Raja Jani, Maa, Aatank, Do Dishayen, and Razia Sultan among others. They tied the knot in 1980
Dharmendra-Hema
Image: Hema Malini's Twitter
Abhishek-Aishwarya
Image: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's Instagram
Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai married each other in 2007. They both were paired together in films like Dhaai Akshar Prem ke, Kuch Na Kaho, Umrao Jaan, and Guru among others
Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor have been married since 2012. They did many films together where they played a couple on-screen; Tashan, Kurbaan and Agent Vinod