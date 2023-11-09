Heading 3

November 09, 2023

Real couples as Reel couples on screen

Amitabh Bachchan and Jaya Bachchan have romanced on-screen in several movies like Abhimaan, Chupke Chupke, Mili, Silsila, and K3G among others. They both tied the knot in 1973

Amitabh-Jaya

Image: Amitabh Bachchan's Instagram 

Ajay Devgn and Kajol got married in 1999. They both appeared as a couple on-screen in films like Ishq, Pearl To Hona Hi Tha, Raju Chacha, U Me Aur Hum, and Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior among others

Image: Radhika Mehra / Kajol's Instagram

 Ajay-Kajol

Riteish-Genelia is a power couple in Bollywood. The couple did several romantic films together like Tujhe Meri Kasam, Tere Naal Love Ho Gaya, Mister Mummy, and Ved

Riteish-Genelia

Video: Riteish Deshmukh's Instagram 

Rishi Kapoor and Neetu Kapoor tied the knot in 1980. The duo appeared in several movies as on-screen couple; Kabhi Kabhi, Amar Akbar Anthony, Do Dooni Chaar, Jab Tak Hai Jaan, and Besharam among others

Rishi-Neetu

Image: Neetu Kapoor's Instagram 

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt were recently seen in Brahmastra Part One: Shiva. They both fell in love on the sets of the mythological superhero movie and tied the knot in 2022

Ranbir-Alia

Image: Alia Bhatt's Instagram 

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone fell for each other on the sets of Goliyon Ki Rasleela: Ram Leela. They both tied the knot in 2018 and appeared as a couple in films like Bajirao Mastani, and 83

 Ranveer-Deepika

Image: Deepika Padukone's Instagram 

Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani did a film together, Shershaah. The reel couple started dating while filming the project and took their relationship ahead with their marriage in 2023 

Sidharth-Kiara

Image: Sidharth Malhotra's Instagram 

Dharmendra and Hema Malini did several films together like Sholay, Raja Jani, Maa, Aatank, Do Dishayen, and Razia Sultan among others. They tied the knot in 1980

Dharmendra-Hema

Image: Hema Malini's Twitter 

Abhishek-Aishwarya

Image: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's Instagram 

Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai married each other in 2007. They both were paired together in films like Dhaai Akshar Prem ke, Kuch Na Kaho, Umrao Jaan, and Guru among others 

Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor have been married since 2012. They did many films together where they played a couple on-screen; Tashan, Kurbaan and Agent Vinod 

Saif-Kareena

Video: Kareena Kapoor Khan's Instagram 

