Heading 3
Priyanshi Shah
Entertainment
December 10, 2023
Real-Life Bollywood couples
The two sweetest Bollywood celebs started dating while shooting a film together and got married this year
Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani
Image source- sidmalhotra
Shah Rukh Khan has been married to Gauri Khan since 1991. Their love story is a classic example of a successful interfaith marriage, with Gauri being a Hindu and Shah Rukh a Muslim
Image source- gaurikhan
Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan
Abhishek and Aishwarya Rai, often regarded as one of the most beautiful couples in Bollywood, have a daughter named Aaradhya and continue to work in the film industry
Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan
Image source- bachchan
Saif and Kareena are a glamorous couple in Bollywood. They got married in 2012 and have two sons
Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan
Image source- kareenakapoorkhan
Ranveer and Deepika are one of Bollywood's most beloved couples. They got married in 2018 and their chemistry on and off-screen is widely admired
Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone
Image source- ranveersingh
Ajay Devgn and Kajol, known for their acting skills, have been together since the 1990s and got married in 1999. They have two children and both continue to be active in the film industry
Ajay Devgn and Kajol
Image source- kajol
Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif got married in Rajasthan and the couple state that their relationship was unexpected and out of the blue
Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif
Image source- vickykaushal09
Riteish and Genelia are known for their cute and respectful love story. They got married in 2012 after dating for several years and have two sons
Riteish Deshmukh and Genelia D'Souza
Image source- riteishd
Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma
Image source- virat.kohli
Virat Kohli, married Bollywood actress Anushka Sharma in 2017. They are one of the sweetest couples in India, with successful careers in sports and entertainment.
Description: Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt, two of Bollywood's most talented actors, dated for a few years and got married. They are now blessed with a beautiful daughter
Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt
Image source- aliaabhatt
