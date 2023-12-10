Heading 3

Priyanshi Shah

Entertainment

December 10, 2023

Real-Life Bollywood couples

The two sweetest Bollywood celebs started dating while shooting a film together and got married this year

Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani

Image source- sidmalhotra

Shah Rukh Khan has been married to Gauri Khan since 1991. Their love story is a classic example of a successful interfaith marriage, with Gauri being a Hindu and Shah Rukh a Muslim

Image source- gaurikhan

Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan

 Abhishek and Aishwarya Rai, often regarded as one of the most beautiful couples in Bollywood, have a daughter named Aaradhya and continue to work in the film industry

Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan

Image source- bachchan

Saif and Kareena are a glamorous couple in Bollywood. They got married in 2012 and have two sons

Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan

Image source- kareenakapoorkhan

Ranveer and Deepika are one of Bollywood's most beloved couples. They got married in 2018 and their chemistry on and off-screen is widely admired

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone

Image source- ranveersingh

Ajay Devgn and Kajol, known for their acting skills, have been together since the 1990s and got married in 1999. They have two children and both continue to be active in the film industry

Ajay Devgn and Kajol

Image source- kajol

Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif got married in Rajasthan and the couple state that their relationship was unexpected and out of the blue

Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif

Image source- vickykaushal09

Riteish and Genelia are known for their cute and respectful love story. They got married in 2012 after dating for several years and have two sons

Riteish Deshmukh and Genelia D'Souza

Image source- riteishd

Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma

Image source- virat.kohli

Virat Kohli, married Bollywood actress Anushka Sharma in 2017. They are one of the sweetest couples in India, with successful careers in sports and entertainment.

Description: Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt, two of Bollywood's most talented actors, dated for a few years and got married. They are now blessed with a beautiful daughter

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt

Image source- aliaabhatt

For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.

Click Here