Priyanshi Shah

Entertainment

March 05, 2024

Real-life partners of Ishqbaaz cast

Nakul Mehta, who portrayed the role of Shivaay, married his teenage sweetheart Jankhee Parekh, a professional and talented singer 

Nakul Mehta

Image source- nakuulmehta

Surbhi Chandna recently tied the knot with her longtime boyfriend in Jaipur after an impressive 14-year relationship 

Image source- officialsurbhic

Surbhi Chandna

Kunal Jaisingh and Bharati Kumar's love blossomed on the set of The Buddy Project. They dated for five years before getting engaged on March 18, 2018

Image source- kunaljaisingh

Kunal Jaisingh

Shrenu Parikh found love with Akshay Mhatre on the sets of Ghar Ek Mandir in 2021. They confirmed their relationship in February 2023 and recently got married in Vadodara

Shrenu Parikh

Image source- shrenuparikhofficial

Ishqbaaz actor Leenesh Mattoo discovered love with his Brahmarakshas 2 co-actor Shivan Jha. The couple has been dating for nearly two years now

Leenesh Mattoo

Image source- leenesh_mattoo

Mansi Srivastava happily married photographer Kapil Tejwani in January 2022. She expresses joy in having a supportive partner by her side

Mansi Srivastava

Image source- dearmansi

Nehalaxmi Iyer and Rudraysh Joshii's love story began at a Zumba class. They started as friends and eventually fell in love over the past few years

Nehalaxmi Iyer

Image source- nehalaxmi_

Niti Taylor secretly married her boyfriend Parikshit Bawa, an army officer, in a beautiful Gurudwara ceremony

Niti Taylor

Image source- nititaylor

Navina Bole met Karan Jeet at a gym and dated for a year before tying the knot in Mumbai. Their wedding beautifully blended Marathi and Punjabi traditions

Navina Bole

Image source- navina_005

Nikitin Dheer

Image source- nikitindheer

Nikitin Dheer opted for an arranged marriage with popular actress Kratika Sengar on September 14, 2014 The couple joyfully announced their pregnancy in November 2021, embarking on a new chapter in their lives

