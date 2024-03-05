Real-life partners of Ishqbaaz cast

Nakul Mehta, who portrayed the role of Shivaay, married his teenage sweetheart Jankhee Parekh, a professional and talented singer
Nakul Mehta
Surbhi Chandna recently tied the knot with her longtime boyfriend in Jaipur after an impressive 14-year relationship
Surbhi Chandna
Kunal Jaisingh and Bharati Kumar's love blossomed on the set of The Buddy Project. They dated for five years before getting engaged on March 18, 2018
Kunal Jaisingh
Shrenu Parikh found love with Akshay Mhatre on the sets of Ghar Ek Mandir in 2021. They confirmed their relationship in February 2023 and recently got married in Vadodara
Shrenu Parikh
Ishqbaaz actor Leenesh Mattoo discovered love with his Brahmarakshas 2 co-actor Shivan Jha. The couple has been dating for nearly two years now
Leenesh Mattoo
Mansi Srivastava happily married photographer Kapil Tejwani in January 2022. She expresses joy in having a supportive partner by her side
Mansi Srivastava
Nehalaxmi Iyer and Rudraysh Joshii's love story began at a Zumba class. They started as friends and eventually fell in love over the past few years
Nehalaxmi Iyer
Niti Taylor secretly married her boyfriend Parikshit Bawa, an army officer, in a beautiful Gurudwara ceremony
Niti Taylor
Navina Bole met Karan Jeet at a gym and dated for a year before tying the knot in Mumbai. Their wedding beautifully blended Marathi and Punjabi traditions
Navina Bole
Nikitin Dheer
Nikitin Dheer opted for an arranged marriage with popular actress Kratika Sengar on September 14, 2014 The couple joyfully announced their pregnancy in November 2021, embarking on a new chapter in their lives