Real Names of our favorite K-actors
Kang Ha Neul, born Kim Ha Neul, dazzles with his acting. Born on February 21, he brings warmth to screens
Image: SBS
Meet Park Seo Joon, born Park Yong Kyu, a charismatic actor. Celebrate his birthday on December 16
Image: tvN
Gong Yoo, born Gong Ji Cheol, enchants audiences. Celebrate his birthday on July 10 with gratitude for his talent
Image: tvN
Hyun Bin, really Kim Tae Pyung, is a charming actor. Born on September 25, he continues to captivate hearts
Image: tvN
Kim Woo Bin, or Kim Hyun Joong, is versatile. Celebrate his birthday on July 16, honoring the person behind the roles
Image: SBS
Cha Eun Woo, born Lee Dong Min, is a heartthrob. Celebrate his birthday on March 30, appreciating the real person
Image: tvN
Won Bin, originally Kim Do Jin, is iconic. Celebrate his birthday on November 10, cherishing the enigmatic actor
Image: CJ Entertainment
Son Ye Jin, born Son Eon Jin, is beloved. Celebrate her birthday on January 11, honoring the woman behind the roles
Image: tvN
Yoo Ah In, born Uhm Hong Sik, is talented. Celebrate his birthday on October 6, acknowledging the journey behind the performances
Image: tvN
Shin Min Ah, really Yang Min Ah, is talented. Celebrate her birthday on April 5, recognizing the woman behind the brilliance
Image: tvN