 Pujya Doss

DECEMBEr 30, 2023

Entertainment

Real Names of our favorite K-actors

Kang Ha Neul, born Kim Ha Neul, dazzles with his acting. Born on February 21, he brings warmth to screens

Kang Ha Neul (Kim Ha Neul):

Image: SBS

Meet Park Seo Joon, born Park Yong Kyu, a charismatic actor. Celebrate his birthday on December 16

Park Seo Joon (Park Yong Kyu):

Image: tvN

Gong Yoo, born Gong Ji Cheol, enchants audiences. Celebrate his birthday on July 10 with gratitude for his talent

Gong Yoo (Gong Ji Cheol):

Image: tvN

Hyun Bin, really Kim Tae Pyung, is a charming actor. Born on September 25, he continues to captivate hearts

Hyun Bin (Kim Tae Pyung):

Image: tvN

Kim Woo Bin, or Kim Hyun Joong, is versatile. Celebrate his birthday on July 16, honoring the person behind the roles

Kim Woo Bin (Kim Hyun Joong):

Image: SBS

Cha Eun Woo, born Lee Dong Min, is a heartthrob. Celebrate his birthday on March 30, appreciating the real person

Cha Eun Woo (Lee Dong Min):

Image: tvN

Won Bin, originally Kim Do Jin, is iconic. Celebrate his birthday on November 10, cherishing the enigmatic actor

Won Bin (Kim Do Jin):

Image: CJ Entertainment

Son Ye Jin, born Son Eon Jin, is beloved. Celebrate her birthday on January 11, honoring the woman behind the roles

Son Ye Jin (Son Eon Jin):

Image: tvN

Yoo Ah In, born Uhm Hong Sik, is talented. Celebrate his birthday on October 6, acknowledging the journey behind the performances

Yoo Ah In (Uhm Hong Sik):

Image: tvN

Shin Min Ah, really Yang Min Ah, is talented. Celebrate her birthday on April 5, recognizing the woman behind the brilliance

Shin Min Ah (Yang Min Ah):

Image: tvN

