Real Name: Lee Dongmin
Image: Fantagio Entertainment
ASTRO’s Cha Eunwoo
Real Name: Kim Taehyung
Image: BIGHIT MUSIC
BTS’ V
Real Name: Pyo Jihoon
Image: KQ Entertainment
Block B’s P.O
Real Name: Lee Donghyuk
Image: SM Entertainment
NCT’s Haechan
Real Name: Kim Minseok
Image: SM Entertainment
EXO’s Xiumin
Real Name: Kim Namjoon
Image: BIGHIT MUSIC
BTS’s Rap Monster
Real Name: Kim Jongin
Image: SM Entertainment
EXO’s Kai
Real Name: Do Kyungsoo
Image: SM Entertainment
EXO’s D.O.
Real Name: Woo Jiho
Image: KOZ Entertainment
Block B’s ZICO
Real Name: Kim Jiwon
Image: YG Entertainment
iKON’s Bobby