Real Names of our favorite K-pop idols 

Pujya Doss

January 04 , 2024

Entertainment

Real Name: Lee Dongmin

Image:  Fantagio Entertainment

ASTRO’s Cha Eunwoo

Real Name: Kim Taehyung

Image:  BIGHIT MUSIC

 BTS’ V

Real Name: Pyo Jihoon

Image:  KQ Entertainment

Block B’s P.O

Real Name: Lee Donghyuk

Image:  SM Entertainment

 NCT’s Haechan

Real Name: Kim Minseok

Image:  SM Entertainment

EXO’s Xiumin

Real Name: Kim Namjoon

Image:  BIGHIT MUSIC

BTS’s Rap Monster

Real Name: Kim Jongin

Image:  SM Entertainment

EXO’s Kai

Real Name: Do Kyungsoo

Image:  SM Entertainment

EXO’s D.O.

Real Name: Woo Jiho

Image:  KOZ Entertainment

Block B’s ZICO

Real Name: Kim Jiwon

Image:  YG Entertainment

 iKON’s Bobby

