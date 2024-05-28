Heading 3
Priyanshi Shah
Entertainment
may 28, 2024
Reasons to obsess with The Idea of You
Feel the butterflies in your stomach with Anne Hathaway and Nicholas Galitzine's electrifying chemistry, making every scene so beautiful
Sizzling Chemistry
Amidst the rom-com scenes, these melodic and catchy tunes make the scenes more romantic and emotional, adding depth to the story
Melodic tunes
See love breaking all the boundaries as Solene and Hayes show their unconditional love, amidst the people’s judgements of age gap
Breaking stereotypes
Explore the themes of love, fame, and personal growth, challenging societal norms and perceptions
Strong themes
Both the stars have been absolutely amazing with the portrayal of their characters, making them relatable
Perfect portrayal
The duo keeps the spark alive while going on a romantic adventure together, and creating heartfelt moments
Romantic adventure
Feel-good movies never disappoint, so watching The Idea of You will lift your spirits, and remind you of the actual beauty of love
Feel-Good
The duo teaches us no matter how much time they were apart but their promise to reunite brings them back together
Stay to the promises
The movie has is surely one of the best casting and every character has perfectly portrayed their role in the best way
Casting
The rom-com vibes are back! So what are you waiting for? Watch the movie Now!
Conclusion
